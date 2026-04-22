Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BELR)

4biddenknowledge is a thriving ecosystem, and with Bell Rose, we are positioned to scale it globally.” — Billy Carson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Rose Capital Inc. (“Bell Rose” or the “Company”) announces that the Definitive Agreement and Plan of Acquisition dated February 11, 2026 has been fully consummated, officially unifying 4biddenknowledge Inc. (“4BK”) with Bell Rose.As part of the consummation of the transaction, all outstanding 4BK common shares are being exchanged for newly issued Bell Rose 4BK Preferred Shares, pursuant to a Board‑authorized action. These Preferred Shares—issued last week—replace the previously anticipated issuance of Bell Rose common shares. This structural decision strengthens long‑term alignment, supports regulatory clarity, and positions the combined entity for accelerated expansion across multiple verticals.PREFERRED SHARE CONVERSION TERMSAll outstanding shares of 4BK Preferred Stock shall automatically convert into fully paid and non‑assessable shares of Bell Rose common stock, without any action required by the holder, upon the earliest of:(a) Two (2) years from the date of issuance if the Company is a non‑reporting issuer, or(b) Six (6) months from the date of issuance if the Company becomes a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.A separate press release will be issued to provide shareholders with a full breakdown of the preferred share structure and conversion mechanics.THE 4BIDDENKNOWLEDGE ECOSYSTEM JOINS THE PUBLIC MARKETSThe acquisition brings into Bell Rose a rapidly expanding ecosystem spanning streaming media, educational platforms, publishing, technology, AI, digital communities, and global content networks. This integration positions Bell Rose as a multi‑vertical engine with global reach and diversified revenue potential.STATEMENT FROM BILLY CARSON, FOUNDER OF 4BIDDENKNOWLEDGE INC.“Now that the acquisition is complete, we will present consolidated financials next quarter. These filings will show that the majority of legacy convertible debt has been eliminated, and they will highlight substantial revenues across the 4biddenknowledge ecosystem. 4biddenknowledge is a thriving ecosystem, and with Bell Rose, we are positioned to scale it globally.”THE NEXT 12 MONTHSThe completion of this acquisition marks the beginning of a transparent, multi‑vertical growth strategy. The Company’s focus over the next 12 months includes audited financials, uplisting readiness, and enhanced shareholder communication.CRYPTIC ANUNNAKI‑CODED INSERTION“From the tablets of the First Architects:When the Two converge, the Sequence activates.In the alignment of 2:11, the signal stabilizes.When the 6th cycle meets the 24th moon, the corridor initiates.Track the numbers:2 → Convergence7 → Completion9 → EmergenceThe next sequence is already in motion.”ABOUT BELL ROSE CAPITAL INC.Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR) is a diversified holding company focused on high‑growth acquisitions, strategic consolidation, and long‑term value creation across technology, media, and consumer‑driven markets.

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