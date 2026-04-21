OOLIE’S YELLOW CURRY DIP NAMED PROGRESSIVE GROCER’S EDITORS’ PICKS RECOGNIZED AMONG YEAR’S MOST INNOVATIVE FOOD PRODUCTS

MORRISTOWN, TN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oolie, the fast-growing egg- based dips and yogurts announced that its Oolie Yellow Curry Dip has been named a winner in the 2026 Editors’ Picks by Progressive Grocer, an annual awards program honoring the most innovative new products in grocery.Now in its 22nd year, Progressive Grocer’s Editors’ Picks spotlight standout products that reflect the latest trends shaping the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and food retail industries. The 2026 list emphasizes convenience, global flavors, and functional nutrition, areas where Oolie’s Yellow Curry Dip excels.“We’re honored to be recognized by Progressive Grocer as one of the best new products of 2026,” said Faith Ferguson, VP of Marketing at Oolie. “This award validates our mission to create delicious, nutrient-dense foods made with simple, real ingredients, without compromise.”Retailing for $6.99 per 8-ounce tub, Oolie’s Yellow Curry Dip redefines dairy-free dips with its innovative egg-based formula, delivering a creamy, rich texture without the use of dairy or fillers. Made with Free-Range eggs, the dip is naturally high in protein and offers clean nutrition with a short, recognizable ingredient list.Inspired by global flavors, the dip features a vibrant blend of curry spices, coconut cream, and sweet currants, creating a balanced sweet-and-savory profile that appeals to both adventurous eaters and everyday snackers alike.The recognition comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking products that align with modern lifestyle needs, including functional nutrition and globally inspired taste experiences. According to Progressive Grocer, this year’s Editors’ Picks reflect a “dynamic shift” toward high-quality ingredients, convenience, and innovation, trends embodied by Oolie’s product lineup.Oolie products are made from upcycled Free-Range eggs sourced from family-owned farms and are naturally rich in omega-3s and enhanced with vitamins A, B complex, D, E, and K. Free from dairy, soy, nuts, and gluten, the line offers a clean, inclusive solution for today’s ingredient-conscious consumer.Oolie dips are crafted with coconut cream, real vegetables, and bold seasonings, featuring flavors like Yellow Curry, Garlic & Herb, Mediterranean Tomato, Spicy Pepper, and Sweet Beet. The brand’s yogurts deliver a smooth, indulgent experience inspired by traditional egg-based custards, available in Vanilla, Key Lime, Berry Blend, and Banana Cream.Currently available regionally and online at ooliefoods.com and TrulyFree.com , Oolie is poised for rapid growth.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Oolie and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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