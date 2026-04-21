elder care services market outlook

The Business Research Company's Who are the leading firms in the Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market?

Expected to grow to $1237.58 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The elder care services and assistive devices market is dominated by a combination of healthcare service providers, home care agencies, and specialized medical device manufacturers. Companies are focusing on technologically advanced assistive solutions, personalized home-based care services, remote monitoring systems, and integrated healthcare platforms to enhance patient outcomes and improve quality of life for the aging population. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, affordability, accessibility, and continuous innovation remains central to maintaining competitive advantage. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, service innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly expanding aging care ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market?

• According to our research, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 0.2% market share. The elder care services division of the company, which is directly involved in the elder care services and assistive devices market, provides a wide range of assisted living services, home care support, remote health monitoring solutions, and assistive technologies that support independent living, senior safety, chronic care management, and improved quality of life for the aging population.

How Concentrated Is The Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 1.1% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the presence of numerous small and mid-sized service providers and device manufacturers, driven by diverse care needs, regional service delivery models, and relatively low entry barriers in certain segments. The market comprises a mix of home care agencies, assisted living operators, and assistive device companies offering mobility aids, monitoring systems, and daily living support products. Leading players such as Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Home Instead, Inc., Atria Senior Living Inc., LHC Group Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sonova Holding AG, Invacare Corporation, Amedisys Inc., Genesis HealthCare Co., and GN Store Nord A/S maintain modest individual shares through service diversification, localized operations, and incremental technological integration. As demand for aging-in-place solutions, remote health monitoring, and personalized elder care increases, market participants are expected to focus on partnerships, digital health adoption, and service expansion to enhance their competitive positioning.

• Leading companies include:

o Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (0.2%)

o Home Instead, Inc. (0.2%)

o Atria Senior Living Inc. (0.1%)

o LHC Group Inc. (0.1%)

o Koninklijke Philips N.V. (0.1%)

o Sonova Holding AG (0.1%)

o Invacare Corporation (0.1%)

o Amedisys Inc. (0.1%)

o Genesis HealthCare Co. (0.1%)

o GN Store Nord A/S (0.1%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Cherish, BioSensics LLC, Electronic Caregiver, Semtech Corporation, Medical Guardian, Stryker Corporation, Sunrise Senior Living, Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Amedisys Inc., LHC Group Inc., Genesis HealthCare Co., Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Five Star Senior Living, Invacare Corporation, Extendicare Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Fourier, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cochlear Limited, Sunrise Medical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Sonova Holding AG, GN Store Nord A/S, Yamashita, Hyodol, Careteq, HSC Technology Group, HomeGuardian, Genertec Health & Senior Care, Everbright Senior Healthcare, CAJ Senior Care, Sompo Care Inc., Medical Care Service Co., Ltd., Care Service Co., Ltd., ARIA Care Korea, Onestepmore (Caredoc), Vitalaire Korea, KB Golden Life Care, RoboCare are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Siemens Healthineers AG, Zurich UK, Sonova Holding AG, GN ReSound Group, Essity AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GN Store Nord A/S, Oticon A/S, Permobil AB, Tobii Dynavox AB, Inclusive Technology Ltd., Domusvi Group, Colisée Group, Barchester Healthcare, Tertianum Group are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Opeka Care Network, K+31 Clinic Patronage Service, Echo Elderly Care, SberHealth, Carer24, Veritas Polska, Senior Group s.r.o, Promedica24, and Aterima Med are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Sanii—Brazil, Cuidare Brazil Franchise, Home Instead, Gericare, Home Angels, Dal Ben Home Care, Vivienda Asistida, and La Oliva Residencia Asistida Para Mayores are leading companies in this region.

• Middle East: TruDoc Healthcare, Burjeel Holdings, Mobility Medical Equipment LLC, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare are leading companies in this region.

• Africa: Assistive Technologies for Disability Trust (AT4D), Medwell SA, HearX Group, Shonaquip Social Enterprise, Sitwell Technologies, and Radical Mobility are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• The growing adoption of wireless home safety technologies and radar-based fall detection systems is transforming the elder care services and assistive devices market by enhancing continuous monitoring, enabling rapid emergency response, and improving safety for seniors living independently.

• Example: In July 2025, Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited introduced the Elder Buddy gerontechnology solution, a wireless home safety system integrated with mmWave radar fall-detection technology that enables automatic emergency alerts, remote carer notifications, and real-time home monitoring without the need for wearable devices.

• Its integration of contactless monitoring, motion sensing capabilities, and connected alert platforms enhances user comfort, ensures uninterrupted supervision, and strengthens the ability of caregivers and families to provide timely assistance, supporting improved safety outcomes and broader market adoption.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing AI-Powered Monitoring And Autonomous Companionship Systems For Proactive Elder Care

• Expanding IoT-Enabled Smart Infrastructure And Connected Ecosystems For Remote Senior Care

• Strengthening Cloud-Based Digital Health Platforms With AI, Big Data And Cybersecurity Integration

• Accelerating Robotics, Autonomous Mobility And Smart Rehabilitation Technologies For Independent Living



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