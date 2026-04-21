South Africa’s 1.5-million-mile-proven Electric Urban Vehicle launches in UK

Versatile delivery EUV unlocks 61% monthly TCO savings compared to a typical small electric panel van, and 55% vs a small ICE panel van, over three years.

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MellowVans, the manufacturer of compact electric commercial vehicles purpose-built for urban logistics, today announces its official launch in the UK market at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2026, introducing a new solution for cost-effective, zero-emission delivery vehicles designed specifically for cross-city and last-mile operations.

The launch marks MellowVans’ entry into one of Europe’s most advanced and competitive urban delivery markets, as fleet operators across the UK intensify their transition to electric mobility in response to tightening emissions regulations, rising operating costs and rapid e-commerce growth.

At the centre of this launch is the MellowVan – a compact electric delivery vehicle engineered for dense, high-frequency urban routes. Designed from the ground-up for both cross-city and last-mile delivery, the vehicle delivers a step-change in operational efficiency. According to MellowVans’ total cost of ownership assessments, the vehicle achieves 61% monthly TCO savings compared to a typical Ford E-Transit Courier small electric panel van, and 55% versus a VW Caddy small ICE panel van, including financing costs over three years under representative urban last-mile usage.

The smartly designed EUV also enables fleets to reduce monthly running costs by £2,400 and £7,500 over three years compared to the same conventional small electric- and small ICE-panel-vans, while maintaining the cargo capacity, range and reliability required for professional delivery operations.

Unlike traditional electric vans, which are often oversized and costly for city routes, the MellowVan is optimised for stop-and-go urban environments. It combines a compact footprint with over 2m³ of cargo capacity and a real-world urban range of approximately 70 miles, making it ideally suited to high-density delivery routes.

A purpose-built solution for urban delivery economics

With cargo bikes often lacking the capacity and productivity required for commercial-scale operations, and conventional vans being frequently underutilised, carrying small loads at disproportionately high costs, MellowVans addresses a gap in the market.

Its purpose-built electric vehicle sits between these two categories – delivering significantly greater cargo capacity, safety and weather protection than cargo bikes, while offering dramatically lower purchase- and operating-costs than traditional vans.

With energy consumption, servicing and maintenance costs closer to micromobility than vans, MellowVan enables fleets to rethink the economics of urban delivery. Insurance, tyres and servicing requirements are all materially lower, contributing to a significantly reduced total cost of ownership.

Designed for seamless integration for electrifying fleets

MellowVan has been engineered for straightforward integration into existing fleet operations, requiring minimal infrastructure changes and offering flexible charging options, including via a standard wall socket.

Its L-category classification allows it to be driven with a standard car licence in most cases, simplifying driver onboarding and deployment across fleets.

The vehicle has already proven its reliability in demanding real-world logistics environments, with more than 1.5 million operational miles logged across global fleet deployments, including major logistics and retail operators such as DHL, DPD and SPAR.

This operational track record positions MellowVans as a low-risk, high-impact solution for UK fleets seeking to electrify quickly without compromising delivery performance.

Unlocking new value for fleet operators

In addition to cost and efficiency benefits, MellowVan introduces a new dimension of value for fleet operators through its design.

The vehicle’s flat, high-visibility panels transform it into a mobile branding platform, enabling fleets to maximise brand exposure in dense urban environments where visibility is at a premium.

Its fusion of functionality as both a delivery vehicle and a brand asset provides additional commercial upside for operators, particularly in sectors such as e-commerce, grocery delivery and service fleets.

Japie van Niekerk, Managing Director of MellowVans, said: “Urban delivery is being reshaped by electrification, but many fleets are still trying to solve a new problem with old tools. Traditional vans are simply not designed for the economics of dense city delivery.

“With MellowVan, we’ve developed a purpose-built vehicle that allows operators to electrify their fleets in a way that is both practical and commercially compelling. By delivering substantial operating cost savings compared to small electric- and ICE-vans, while maintaining the performance fleets need, we are enabling a fundamentally better way to move goods in cities.

“Our UK launch is a major milestone for the business, and we’re excited to work with forward-thinking fleet operators to demonstrate how MellowVans can transform urban delivery operations.”

MellowVans will officially showcase the vehicle to UK fleets, partners and media at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham from 21st-23rd April 2026.

The company is currently engaging with logistics operators, retailers and fleet partners to initiate pilot programmes and early deployments across key UK cities, including London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.

MellowVans is also establishing a robust UK dealer and partner network to support scaling operations and customer adoption.

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