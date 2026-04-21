One big weekly shop in decline as UK grocery shifts to mission-led spending

UK shoppers abandon single-store habits, using multiple supermarkets as loyalty weakens and value and convenience drive decisions

Shoppers are not pulling back, they are becoming more precise. The weekly shop is no longer the organising principle.” — Paul Alexander, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The traditional weekly grocery shop is being replaced by a series of smaller, purpose-driven trips, according to new data from Beyond Spend: Q1 2026, the first edition of a new quarterly report from Beyond: Putting Data To Work.

Based on anonymised, transaction-level data, the report shows UK grocery behaviour has entered a more structured phase, with shoppers actively organising their spending across different missions such as value-led stock-ups, convenience top-ups and occasional treat purchases.

Rather than relying on a single retailer, around 80% of shoppers now use two or more supermarkets, with many regularly using three. This reflects a shift away from habitual shopping towards more deliberate, mission-led decision-making.

Despite this fragmentation, the market retains a clear centre. Tesco continues to anchor the main weekly shop for many households, reflecting its ability to serve multiple shopping missions within a single trip.

At the same time, engagement is becoming more conditional. Switching between retailers remains high and repeat behaviour is weakening, indicating that shoppers are still active but less committed to any single brand.

The report also introduces a new Grocery Loyalty League, offering a snapshot of how repeat behaviour is shifting. In Q1, M&S ranks highest for customer retention, followed by Asda, highlighting how loyalty is increasingly tied to specific shopping roles rather than overall spend.

Comments Paul Alexander, CEO of Beyond: Putting Data To Work:

“Shoppers are not pulling back, they are becoming more precise. The weekly shop is no longer the organising principle. Instead, people are assigning different retailers to different roles in their routine and making more deliberate decisions about where each pound goes.”

The data also highlights the continued importance of convenience in high-frequency missions. For example, lunchtime shoppers are making regular trips with smaller baskets, reinforcing that speed and proximity remain critical drivers even among more price-sensitive consumers.

Affordability remains a factor underpinning these changes. The report’s Work-to-Consume Index shows that while grocery remains manageable for most households, the effort required to maintain routines has not materially eased. This is reinforcing more structured and deliberate shopping patterns rather than a reduction in overall spend.

Taken together, the findings suggest the UK grocery market is not fragmenting, but reorganising. Shoppers are simplifying decisions by assigning specific roles to different retailers, and success is increasingly determined by how effectively those roles are delivered.

Notes to editors

Beyond Spend: Q1 2026 is a quarterly consumer insight report from Beyond: Putting Data To Work analysing grocery growth, loyalty, affordability and shopper behaviour.

The Q1 2026 Work-to-Consume Index converts grocery basket values into minutes of work using median hourly earnings.

Earnings data is sourced from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) published by the Office for National Statistics.

Grocery behaviour and basket values are derived from anonymised transaction-level data provided by Fable Data.

About Beyond: Putting Data To Work

Beyond: Putting Data To Work helps organisations turn complex data into better decisions that drive measurable commercial outcomes. Combining expertise in data strategy, engineering, analytics and AI, it focuses on closing the gap between insight and action — ensuring that data is not just analysed, but actively used to improve performance. Its approach centres on practical delivery inside real operating environments, helping organisations align data, technology and decision-making to unlock value quickly and at scale.

About Fable Data

Fable Data operates a multi‑stack technology platform that anonymises and aggregates consumer spending data from multiple banks and credit‑card providers across the UK and Europe. We build large‑scale, predictive data products that provide a real‑time view of in‑store and ecommerce transactions across all merchants and sectors. The data enables deep‑dive analysis of spend trends at the individual‑brand level, as well as broader sector and macroeconomic research.



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