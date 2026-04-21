Window Treatment Marketing Pros Recognized in Inc.'s 2026 Regional List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Midwest
Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) has earned a spot on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies.
Our growth over the past few years has resulted from continually adapting to meet the needs of the window treatment industry and delivering tangible results for our clients.”ARNOLD, MO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2026 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list. Ranked among the fastest-growing privately-held companies across the Midwest, WTMP earned its spot alongside top businesses from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
— Will Hanke
The Inc. Regionals list is part of the Inc. 5000 franchise, offering a close look at the small businesses driving economic growth and innovation in the region. It highlights companies that have achieved outstanding revenue growth, job creation, and resilience amid economic uncertainty and market challenges.
“This recognition is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our incredible team, as well as the strong partnerships we’ve built with our clients,” said Will Hanke, Founder and CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros.
Between 2022 and 2024, the 144 companies included on the list had a median growth rate of 69 percent, contributing a total of 8,171 new jobs and $5.2 billion to the Midwest economy.
The full list of Inc. Regionals: Midwest honorees, along with company profiles and a sortable database by industry and metro area, will be available starting March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/midwest.
“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.
About Window Treatment Marketing Pros
Founded in 1997, Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) is a full-service digital marketing agency focused on helping window treatment and awning businesses achieve their growth potential. With expertise in SEO, paid advertising, website design, and local marketing, WTMP works with its clients to build customized, performance-driven campaigns that drive results. WTMP’s team uses cutting-edge tools and data analytics to empower businesses in the window treatment sector to grow and succeed in today’s competitive landscape.
More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals
The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked based on percentage revenue growth over two years. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, and have been U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required in 2022 is $100,000, with a minimum of $1 million in revenue by 2024. The Inc. team reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc.
Inc. is the premier media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. It aims to inform, educate, and elevate the community of innovators, risk-takers, and go-getters who are changing the business world. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, alongside its sister publication, Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Will Hanke
Window Treatment Marketing Pros
+1 314-470-1180
email us here
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