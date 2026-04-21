The ProMedia Group Expands National Presence at NAB Show, Advancing Sports Venue Broadcast Integration

NAB Las Vegas

The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp audiovisual integrator, announces that members of its senior staff and engineering teams will attend the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Our team values the opportunity to work alongside some of the most respected design and engineering firms in the industry.” — Ken Avis CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp. (dba The ProMedia Group, "PMG"), a leading audiovisual design-build integrator, announced that members of its senior leadership and engineering teams will attend the NAB Show in Las Vegas this month, reinforcing continued investment in broadcast technology and large-scale sports venue integration.As one of the most influential global gatherings for media, entertainment, and broadcast innovation, the NAB Show or the National Association of Broadcasters ( https://www.nabshow.com/las-vegas/ ) provides a platform to deepen relationships with leading manufacturers, engineers, and design consultants while evaluating emerging technologies shaping the future of live production and venue experiences.The announcement reflects The ProMedia Group's growing presence in the sports and entertainment sector. The company is actively involved in high-profile projects including the new University of South Florida football stadium, along with major venue work at the Kia Center in Orlando and multiple collegiate athletic facilities across the Southeast — environments where audiovisual systems , live production infrastructure, and fan engagement technologies increasingly converge. Its design-build approach enables seamless coordination between AV integration, IT infrastructure, and broadcast workflows, an increasingly critical requirement in modern sports venues.The company also emphasized the importance of collaboration with industry-leading design and architecture partners, including WJHW and Populous, whose expertise continues to shape some of the most advanced modern venues in the country."Our team values the opportunity to work alongside some of the most respected design and engineering firms in the industry," said Ken Avis, CEO of The ProMedia Group. "Collaborations with partners like WJHW and Populous elevate the standard for what these venues can deliver, from broadcast capabilities to the overall fan experience."As the company continues to expand its footprint in large venue and broadcast integration, it remains focused on delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes through its design-build methodology, experienced engineering team, and commitment to long-term client partnerships.About The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp.The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp. (dba The ProMedia Group) is a Florida-based audiovisual design-build firm specializing in complex AV systems for enterprise, higher education, healthcare, and large-scale venues. With offices in Tampa and Orlando, the company is recognized for its technical expertise, client retention, and commitment to delivering A Higher Standard across every project.Media Contact:The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp.4893 W. Waters Ave, Suite F, Tampa, FL 33634

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