Sabrina Westfall Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabrina Westfall, founder of J. West Electric, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how leadership, precision, and accountability in electrical contracting have shaped her approach to delivering reliable project outcomes.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Westfall explores key insights from the electrical construction industry, including maintaining high standards of safety and quality, leading teams in technical environments, and strengthening operational execution to ensure consistent delivery.Sabrina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/sabrina-westfall63861843

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