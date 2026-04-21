Genesee County Drain Commissioner Division of Water & Waste Services expands MentorAPM partnership after pilot

MentorLens™ success drives adoption of three solutions to modernize asset data, risk modeling and capital planning

Our mission is to operate state-of-the-art facilities that protect public health, and MentorAPM gives us the data foundation to do exactly that.” — Assistant Director of Water at GCDC-WWS Terry Biederman, PE

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful pilot with MentorLens , Genesee County Drain Commissioner Division of Water & Waste Services (GCDC-WWS) has expanded its partnership with MentorAPM, contracting for subscriptions to three solutions: MentorLens, Risk & Criticality Analyzer and Asset Investment Planner . MentorLens is an asset inventory and condition assessment solution that enables field crews to collect and log asset data up to 10 times faster than traditional methods, with greater accuracy and at 75 percent lower cost through simply taking photos."After nearly 40 years in water utility leadership, I believe resilience comes from innovation and data-driven decisions," said Assistant Director of Water at GCDC-WWS Terry Biederman, PE. "MentorLens solved two critical problems immediately — collecting asset information with limited resources and eliminating manual data entry errors. Our mission is to operate state-of-the-art facilities that protect public health, and MentorAPM gives us the data foundation to do exactly that."GCDC-WWS operates and maintains one of Michigan’s largest water utilities, serving about 155,000 residents — roughly one-third of Genesee County — across 21 communities. In the past, condition assessments were costly, time-intensive, point-in-time efforts that were often outdated shortly after completion. MentorLens transforms this process by enabling crews to rapidly capture structured asset data in the field by simply taking photos with a phone or tablet. Asset photos are assessed using MentorLens AI to generate condition scores and extract critical asset attributes, before integrating seamlessly with GCDC-WWS’s existing Cityworks work order system, creating a continuous feedback loop between field conditions and operational planning.By combining continuously updated condition data with operational history, GCDC-WWS can leverage MentorAPM’s Risk and Criticality Analyzer to develop dynamic risk models that identify and rank the most critical assets with far greater speed and precision. This end-to-end flow – from capture to condition to risk – feeds directly into MentorAPM’s Asset Investment Planner for the development of accurate, risk-based capital improvement plans grounded in defensible, up-to-date insights.This integrated approach, which Biederman describes as unmatched by other asset management providers, positions GCDC-WWS to allocate resources more confidently and plan infrastructure investments with a clarity that static, periodic condition assessments simply cannot provide.“GCDC-WWS views GIS as the geo-spatial center of the universe and builds integrated applications around it that let us leverage that investment as a real day-to-day tool,” said Biederman. “The criticality and capital planning side of MentorAPM is going to help us take condition assessment data, combine it with what we’re seeing from SCADA and other existing platforms, and get better probability-of-failure and consequence-of-failure calculations. This will provide the foundation for more accurate capital improvement plan development and implementation. I haven’t found another application suite out there that holds this kind of promise.”The three MentorAPM point solutions deployed at GCDC-WWS are part of the MentorAPM asset management suite — a complete asset lifecycle and work management platform for water and wastewater utilities. Together, the software helps water and wastewater utilities move from reactive to proactive work management, providing the big picture in an easy-to-understand format for optimized resources and sustainable operations.###About MentorAPMMentorAPM provides asset lifecycle management software purpose-built for utilities and asset-intensive industries, helping organizations simplify complexity and make better decisions about critical infrastructure. Its solutions bring together asset data, work management, and risk-based planning in a single platform – enabling teams to move from reactive maintenance to proactive, prioritized operations.The MentorAPM enterprise platform includes MentorLens™, Risk & Criticality Analyzer, and Asset Investment Planner, solutions which can also be deployed independently. MentorLens is an AI-powered solution that transforms how asset data is captured and maintained – using simple field workflows to rapidly build accurate asset inventories and condition assessments from photos.By connecting asset condition, risk, and cost, MentorAPM helps organizations confidently prioritize work and capital investment, improve reliability, and extend the life of critical assets for sustainable and resilient operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.