CardSight AI Launches Industry-First Real-Time Video Streaming Identification for Trading Cards

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New capability brings continuous trading card identification to live video streams, with support for all major streaming protocols.

Video is becoming central to how trading cards are shown, traded, and sold, and the businesses operating in that environment need infrastructure built for it” — Eric P. Nusbaum, CEO CardSight AI

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CardSight AI, Inc., the AI-powered identification infrastructure platform for the trading card industry, today announced the release and general availability of real-time video streaming trading card identification . The capability identifies trading cards continuously as they appear in a live video feed, with no capture step, upload, or manual trigger required, and CardSight AI is the only company in the industry offering it through an easy to use API offering.Live video is becoming one of the most important channels for how trading cards are bought, sold, and shared, with breakers, auction houses, card shops, and content creators moving their businesses onto live streams. Operators behind those streams have long relied on manual lookups and memory to identify trading cards on camera. Streaming video identification is designed to meet this next evolution in the hobby, extending CardSight AI's flagship photo-based trading card identification into the live video environment with the same industry-leading AI identification system.The new streaming pipeline delivers the same rich trading card data CardSight AI already returns through its photo identification product, enriched from a catalog of more than 8 million trading cards across Baseball, Football, Basketball, and Hockey. Identifications are returned in real time, the moment a trading card enters the frame. Graded slabs are supported as well, with the grading company and grade returned alongside each identification for cards encased by PSA, Beckett, SGC, CGC, or TAG allowing for rich, interactive on-stream information display."Video is becoming central to how trading cards are shown, traded, and sold, and the businesses operating in that environment need infrastructure built for it," said Eric Nusbaum, Co-Founder and CEO of CardSight AI. "Photo identification remains the foundation of what we do, and streaming video identification is a natural extension of it. It gives our partners a new way to integrate CardSight AI into live environments, where identification happens at the speed their operations actually move."Streaming video identification supports all major streaming protocols for easy, flexible implementations:- SRT for low-latency, encrypted streaming, compatible with AWS Elemental MediaConnect, Wowza Streaming Engine, and OBS Studio, and backed by an open-source alliance that includes Microsoft, Wowza, and hundreds of other streaming technology providers.- RTMP for streaming software and live commerce platforms, compatible with AWS Elemental MediaLive and Wowza, among the broader ecosystem of live broadcast tools used across the hobby.- RTSP for IP cameras and professional video infrastructure, compatible with AWS Kinesis Video Streams and standard commercial video equipment.- WebSocket for browser-based webcam streams, enabling embedded identification in any web application with no software installation required.This broad protocol support makes streaming video identification applicable across live auctions and live commerce platforms, card shop point-of-sale setups, grading and authentication intake, bulk collection digitization, and automated sorting operations. By removing manual lookups from the live video workflow, it reduces costly mistakes, speeds up sell-throughs on live auctions and breaks, and produces structured trading card data for inventory, cataloging, and pricing systems. Every identification is matched against the CardSight AI catalog, so partners receive consistent results ready for the applications and marketplaces they are already building."Our partners are the ones building the live auction tools, the breaking platforms, the card shop systems, and the back-office operations that power the trading card economy," Nusbaum added. "CardSight AI is here to provide the infrastructure that now includes live video."Streaming video identification joins CardSight AI's suite of trading card infrastructure products, alongside photo-based identification, graded slab identification, catalog data, and market pricing. Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and One Piece are in active development.More information on supported protocols, use cases, and integration options is available at https://cardsight.ai/solutions/streaming-video . Enterprise inquiries can be directed to hello@cardsight.ai.About CardSight AICardSight AI, Inc. is the AI-powered identification infrastructure platform for the trading card industry. Based in Portland, Maine, the company provides trading card identification, catalog data, and market pricing through a REST API, native SDKs, and MCP endpoints for AI assistants . CardSight AI powers trading card applications, marketplaces, card shops, grading companies, and publishers across Baseball, Football, Basketball, and Hockey. Pokémon, and Magic: The Gathering in active development. CardSight AI is part of the NVIDIA Inception and AWS Startup programs. Learn more at https://cardsight.ai

Live Demonstration of the CardSight AI Streaming Video Trading Card Identification by CEO Eric Nusbaum

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