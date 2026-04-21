YAAZ_MANLE SOFA

YAAZ presents its vision of outdoor lifestyle on the occasion of the Salone del Mobile Milano

MILAN, ITALY, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YAAZ presents its vision of outdoor lifestyle on the occasion of the Salone del Mobile Milano, taking place from April 21 to 26. With a fluid, welcoming, and deeply human language, the brand showcases an approach to living that goes beyond the distinction between indoor and outdoor spaces, embracing a natural harmony through iconic collections and new products with a strong identity.

The stand, developed over approximately 50 square meters, is designed as a place of quiet— a light architectural structure that invites slowing down. The inspiration comes from observing Japanese culture, where space is never closed: it is a threshold that encourages a continuous dialogue between intimacy and landscape, between a sense of protection and projection toward the outside world. A wooden platform, elevated from the exhibition floor, creates a clear separation from the surrounding noise and introduces a different, almost sacred dimension. Walking on it gives the sensation of a small contemporary temple dedicated to well-being.

The structure, an evolution of the one presented in Paris, is composed of light volumes that alternate between open and closed spaces. Panels of fabric mounted on natural wooden frames create a permeable architecture, filtered by light. The logos, applied onto textile surfaces, do not impose themselves but emerge on these rarefied surfaces that filter the gaze, partially revealing and inviting entry. Warm lighting enhances the interplay of transparencies, creating a calm, domestic, and deeply relaxing atmosphere.

Vases and plants interact with the wooden floor and the space itself, amplifying a sense of nature that is never decorative, but sensory. Balance, slowness, and the need to live in harmony with nature allow us to rediscover the home as a pleasant refuge.

Within this suspended environment, YAAZ presents a selection that spans the brand’s entire universe. Central is the new collaboration with Autoban, one of the most authoritative Turkish design studios, internationally known for hotels, airports, and large-scale contract projects. For the company, Autoban has designed a broad and articulated collection that explicitly introduces the concept of indoor living: a true hotel room takes shape within the stand, featuring a bed and nightstands alongside a sofa and lounge seating. An environment that expresses hospitality as an intimate and protected experience, where outdoor sensibility enters interiors through the quality of materials and the durability of the solutions.

Alongside this novelty and the new Manle sofa, a collective narrative of both historic and recent collections unfolds. Barla expresses an idea of generous, convivial comfort, with welcoming volumes designed for sharing; UZ, with the UZ Club Chair variant, introduces a more graphic and architectural dimension, also intended for contract and hospitality contexts; Koru, designed by Raffaella Mangiarotti, is inspired by the organic growth of nature, with enveloping lines and a balanced elegance. Also on display are Orak by Patrick Nourget, which interprets the umbrella as both a functional and decorative object; the modular Semt table, which combines solidity and compositional freedom through a system of die-cast aluminum legs capable of supporting large surfaces; and the Kenda armchairs designed by Michael Graves Studio: wood, rope, and aluminum interact to create a seating piece that showcases strong constructive expertise.

Each environment is built with rigor and coherence: one collection per space, one fabric, one color. A deliberate choice designed to make interpretation immediate and to facilitate the viewer’s imagination. Materials become protagonists: wood, increasingly central in future collections, brings a tactile and sensory dimension; aluminum ensures lightness and functionality; fabrics, dense and material, provide comfort and durability — qualities appreciated both outdoors and indoors. The color palette draws directly from nature, offering soft and calming tones that convey peace, silence, and regeneration. Color is never accessory, but vibration, capable of transforming the perception of space and objects.

Finally, the stand becomes a manifesto of a responsible approach: designed to be reused and adapted, it recovers structures previously used in Paris, reducing waste and affirming a sustainable vision even in the ephemeral world of trade fairs. A language intended to accompany YAAZ through major international stages, telling a slower, more conscious way of living closer to nature, where beauty, authenticity, and simplicity become an integral part of quality of life.

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