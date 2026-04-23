Tangenesis Launches TruStage® Payment Protection for Temenos Virtual Capture with Instant Purchase

Our collaboration with TruStage continues to set the standard for what’s possible when fintech and innovation come together.” — David Miller, CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tangenesis today announced the launch of Version 3.0 of its TruStagePayment Protection Integration for Temenos Virtual Capture, delivering real-time insurance quoting and instant purchasing capabilities directly within the Temenos platform. Designed specifically for credit unions using Temenos and its Virtual Capture solution, the new integration enhances member experience while streamlining operations for financial institutions.The TruStage Payment Protection Integration v3.0 allows credit union members to receive real-time quotes for a range of TruStage lending insurance products and complete purchases instantly — all within a seamless, digital experience. By embedding Payment Protection purchasing capabilities directly into the member journey, credit unions can provide additional value while improving efficiency and reducing manual processes.This latest release reflects the continued collaboration between Tangenesis and TruStage to deliver modern, scalable solutions tailored to the evolving needs of credit unions and their members. The integration leverages real-time connectivity to eliminate delays, simplify workflows, and ensure a frictionless experience from quote to coverage.Credit unions using Temenos with Virtual Capture can now offer members:• Real-time quotes for multiple TruStage lending insurance products• Immediate policy purchasing within the digital experience• Reduced operational overhead through automated workflows• An enhanced, fully integrated member journeyVersion 3.0 builds on prior releases with improved performance, expanded product capabilities, and enhanced API-driven connectivity to ensure reliability, speed, and scalability across institutions of all sizes.“Our collaboration with TruStage continues to set the standard for what’s possible when fintech and innovation come together,” said David Miller, CEO of Tangenesis. “With Version 3.0, we’re delivering meaningful efficiencies to credit unions while empowering members with real-time access to trusted insurance Payment Protection products — right at the point of engagement.”“Our research found that 80 percent of borrowing consumers would likely opt for payment protection products on their next loan, but less than half recall it being offered,” said Corrin Maier, VP, Lending Payment Protection, TruStage. “By embedding education and options directly in the loan process, we can help more consumers and credit unions be protected.”The TruStage Payment Protection Integration for Temenos v3.0 is available immediately to Temenos clients leveraging Tangenesis Virtual Capture.For more information, contact info@tangenesis.com.

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