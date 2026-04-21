True Summit Adventures Guides Target Everest Records in Spring 2026 Climbing Season

Karl Egloff & Nicolas Miranda in Khare on April 20 Kami Rita Sherpa has the most ascents of Mount Everest (31)

Karl Egloff and Nico Miranda attempt the fastest known time. Kami Rita Sherpa pursues his 32nd ascent, extending a world record no one else is close to.

“Three of our guides are headed to Everest right now pursuing its two most coveted records — the most summits and the fastest ascent. You can travel with all of them.“​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​” — Oliver Browne

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three lead guides at True Summit Adventures are currently heading to Everest in pursuit of two of mountaineering’s most coveted records. Karl Egloff and Nico Miranda are attempting the fastest known time from Base Camp to summit and back, without supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support.At Lukla, Kami Rita Sherpa has just landed and is heading to Base Camp for his 32nd ascent — an attempt to extend a world record no one else is within reach of.In 2022, Egloff and Miranda set the speed record on Makalu — Base Camp to summit and back in 25 hours 48 minutes, without supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support. The Everest attempt follows the same style. Egloff has also held speed records on Denali, Elbrus, Kilimanjaro and Aconcagua.Kami Rita first summited Everest in 1994. He has returned almost every year since, reaching the summit 31 times — more than any person in history.In January 2027, Egloff and Miranda will lead an exclusive Aconcagua expedition for True Summit Adventures. Places are available.Kami Rita leads True Summit’s signature Nepal journeys, starting from $18,000 per person.True Summit’s guide roster also includes Ed Viesturs — the first American to climb all fourteen 8,000-metre peaks without supplemental oxygen.“Our approach has always been the same,” said Oliver Browne, founder of True Summit Adventures. “Give our guests access to people and places they didn’t know were possible. Karl and Nico are attempting something only a handful of people on earth could contemplate. Kami Rita knows Everest better than anyone alive. The fact that all three are on the mountain right now — and all three lead our expeditions — tells you everything about what we are building.”About True Summit Adventures: extraordinary luxury adventure journeys across the world’s wildest environments — Himalayan expeditions, East African safaris, heli-skiing, private yacht voyages and cultural immersion across Asia and South America. Guides include world record holders, elite performers and specialists at the top of their fields.Media enquiries: connect@truesummitadventures.com | UK: 020 4585 8888 | US: +1 347 964 0104Photography available on request.

Everest Geneva Spur

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