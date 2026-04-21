Jennifer Kiser Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Kiser, founder of Chroma Confidence is Beautiful "TM", is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how identity-driven confidence, mindset, and intentional self-care shape her approach to beauty and wellness.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story from struggle to triumph, highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more by visiting their website In her episode, Kiser explores how confidence is built through alignment of identity, mindset, and self-care, and breaks down how intentional beauty practices and inner work can support lasting personal empowerment.Jennifer’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/jennifer-kiser63863493

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