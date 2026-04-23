Project Santa Fe Foundation Welcomes Vivica as Partner to Advance Value-Based Care in Clinical Diagnostics

Clinical Lab 2.0, an initiative of Project Santa Fe Foundation, announced a formal partnership with Life Data Lab, LLC, the developer of Vivica LabReports™.

Our mission from the start has been to prove that laboratory data, when properly analyzed and synthesized into insights, can transform how care is delivered.” — Alexander Ostrovsky, Founder of Vivica

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinical Lab 2.0 , an initiative of Project Santa Fe Foundation, the leading nonprofit advancing value-based care models across the U.S. healthcare system, announced a formal partnership with Life Data Lab, LLC, the developer of Vivica LabReports™, a proactive laboratory platform that enables clinical labs to surface actionable insights into potential patient care gaps* and support sustainable growth.The partnership reflects a shared conviction that clinical laboratories, long treated as back-office infrastructure and a cost center for health systems, are in fact a critical lever for improving patient outcomes and accelerating the industry's transition to value-based care.“The Clinical Lab 2.0 movement is built on a simple premise: that laboratories must transition from the business of testing to the business of insight and that patient outcomes, not volume, should be how we measure success. Project Santa Fe Foundation brings together organizations nationwide who share this vision. We welcome partners like Vivica who are committed to advancing value-based approaches in laboratory medicine,” said Khosrow Shotorbani, MBA, MLS (ASCP), President and CEO, Project Santa Fe Foundation"Our mission from the start has been to prove that laboratory data, when properly analyzed and synthesized into insights, can transform how care is delivered," said Alexander Ostrovsky, Founder of Vivica. "Partnering with Project Santa Fe Foundation means we're contributing to an industry-wide movement. We look forward to working alongside PSFF to make value-based diagnostics the new standard for independent labs across the United States."Value-based care is becoming the north star for healthcare providers, payers, and policymakers alike: a model in which reimbursement and success are tied not to the volume of services delivered, but to measurable improvements in patient health. For this model to succeed, diagnostics must play a central role, and laboratories must evolve from passive test processors into active partners in clinical decision-making.Vivica LabReports™ is designed precisely for this purpose. The lab-driven platform evaluates ordered tests against established U.S. clinical guidelines, identifying patients who did not receive the optimal spectrum of testing, flagging them for necessary follow-up, and providing essential tools for tracking diagnostic completion. This creates a four-fold benefit: earlier disease detection for patients, improved outcomes for providers, enhanced clinical value for laboratories, and long-term cost savings for the entire healthcare system. In this way, laboratories gain the capability to operationalize the Clinical Lab 2.0 model, transforming diagnostic data into actionable intelligence that directly supports the core objectives of value-based care.*Per provider request.About Project Santa Fe FoundationProject Santa Fe Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing value-based care by developing the evidence base for the role of clinical laboratories in improving patient outcomes. Clinical Lab 2.0, its flagship initiative, brings together industry stakeholders and produces research and demonstration projects to accelerate the adoption of outcome-focused laboratory models across the U.S. healthcare system. Learn more at https://cl2lab.org/ About VivicaDeveloped by New York-based Life Data Lab, LLC, the Vivica suite is a cloud-native technology ecosystem designed to support modern clinical laboratory operations. VivicaLIMS automates complex workflows and enables labs to scale efficiently. Vivica LabReports™ acts as the intelligence layer, surfacing actionable insights into potential patient care gaps.Vivicais an FDA-listed, Class I laboratory information management system.Learn more at https://vivica.us

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