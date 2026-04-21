Community First National Bank Launches Reverse Solutions: Serving Homeowners 62 and Older Across All 50 States

KS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LENEXA, KS — Community First National Bank (CFNB), a trusted community bank and direct mortgage lender, today announced the full launch of its dedicated reverse mortgage division, operating under the brand Reverse Solutions. The division is now actively serving homeowners aged 62 and older in all 50 states, offering FHA-insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs) and Jumbo Proprietary Reverse Mortgages with personalized, one-on-one guidance from a veteran team of specialists."We built Reverse Solutions because we believe every senior homeowner deserves straightforward, compassionate guidance — not a sales pitch. Our clients are family, and we treat them that way from the first call to closing day."— Toby English, Branch Manager, NMLS ID #728820What Is a Reverse Mortgage — and Who Qualifies?A reverse mortgage is a government-backed financial tool that allows homeowners aged 62 and older to convert a portion of their home's equity into tax-free cash — without selling the home or making monthly mortgage payments. The loan is repaid when the borrower moves out, sells the home, or passes away, and heirs retain the right to inherit the property by paying off the loan balance.Homeowners may be eligible if they:• Are 62 years of age or older (youngest borrower on title)• Own their home outright or have significant equity• Use the home as their primary residence• Own a single-family home, 2–4 unit property, HUD-approved condo, or qualifying manufactured homeFlexible Cash Options to Fit Every Retirement LifestyleReverse Solutions offers multiple disbursement formats, allowing borrowers to tailor the loan to their unique financial goals:• Lump Sum – Access your equity all at once for large expenses or debt payoff• Monthly Payments – Supplement Social Security or pension income with predictable monthly cash• Line of Credit – Draw funds as needed, with a growing credit line over time• Combination – Mix and match options to create the perfect retirement income strategyWhy Seniors Choose Community First National BankIn a market crowded with large lenders and brokers, Community First National Bank stands apart through its community-bank approach and relentless commitment to client service:• A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau – A track record of trust and integrity• 50+ Years of Combined Team Experience – Deep expertise across all reverse mortgage products• Licensed in All 50 States – Serving seniors coast to coast as a direct lender• 1-on-1 Dedicated Service – Every client works directly with a named specialist, not a call center• FHA Loan Limit Up to $1,149,825 – Competitive access to the maximum allowable HECM limit• Fixed and Adjustable Rate Options – Flexibility to match each borrower's needsWhat Clients Are Saying"By far the best experience possible closing a reverse mortgage. Mark English was simply great — very responsive and caring with his assistance."— E. Erdo, Connecticut"Our reverse mortgage was completed in 23 days start to finish. Andy Draper's knowledge of the reverse mortgage industry is top notch. No high pressure sales, just honest answers."— Terry, Salem, OR"Toby English was very good to work with in all respects. He followed through with what was initially discussed. We were kept informed throughout the process."— M. Penning, NebraskaFind Out How Much You Qualify For — In 60 Seconds or LessSeniors and their families are encouraged to reach out to the Reverse Solutions team today for a complimentary, no-obligation consultation and personalized quote.Call or Text: (888) 422-8789Email: reverse@cfnbmortgage.comGet Started Online: www.reverse-solutions.com Visit: 11900 W. 87th St., Suite 115, Lenexa, KS 66215About Community First National Bank – Reverse SolutionsCommunity First National Bank is a federally chartered community bank headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas. Its Reverse Solutions division specializes exclusively in FHA-insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs) and Jumbo Proprietary Reverse Mortgages, serving homeowners 62 and older across all 50 states. CFNB holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is an Equal Housing Lender, FDIC Member. NMLS #449196.

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