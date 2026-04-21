Density Group selects Geranium as Lead Builder for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Density Group Limited has appointed Geranium as lead construction partner for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka - an exclusive residential offering under the iconic Ritz-Carlton brand.The project transitions from entitlement into execution with a limited collection of 32 estate cottages, complemented by a dedicated mainland amenity base delivering a curated suite of hospitality-driven services and experiences for residents.Often referred to as “The Hamptons of the North,” Muskoka has long been the preferred summer retreat for the affluent and influential. This makes it a natural setting for entry into Canada’s luxury cottage market with The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka. Langmaid's Island is among the last large-scale, privately controlled landholdings of its kind in Muskoka. Spanning 147 acres with nearly six kilometers of shoreline, the plan permanently preserves approximately one-third of the island as protected natural landscape - with the objective of protecting long-term environmental integrity and residential privacy."This is a project where execution matters as much as vision," said Corey Elmaleh, Partner with Density Group. "With Geranium in place alongside collaboration with Marriott International, we have a fully aligned team capable of delivering at an institutional level - across design, construction, and long-term operations."Geranium will lead construction of custom residences designed by Norm Architects and Studio Caban, with each home individually positioned to integrate with the island's topography, mature forest, and waterfront. Delivery will be supported by purpose-built mainland landing points and coordinated marine logistics infrastructure, enabling controlled material sequencing while striving to minimize environmental disruption.“We’re pleased to be selected as the lead builder for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka and to bring Geranium’s nearly 50-years of construction expertise and quality standards to the community,” said Boaz Feiner, Principal, Geranium. “Our role is focused exclusively on construction, working in collaboration with the development team to deliver these exceptional residences.”The mainland Residents’ Club will serve as the operational and experiential anchor of the community, offering homeowners a refined collection of services, gathering spaces, and curated programming delivered to the exacting standards synonymous with the legendary service of The Ritz-Carlton. Designed as a private extension of the ownership experience, amenities will include a full-service restaurant and bar, wellness-focused spa and fitness facilities, outdoor pool, tennis and pickleball courts, a golf simulator, owners’ lounge, private event spaces, and a comprehensive suite of concierge and valet services, creating a seamless blend of resort-style living and private club exclusivity.With approvals now secured and infrastructure planning substantially advanced, the project carries a level of execution certainty that is uncommon at this scale. Approvals are in place. The team is assembled. Delivery begins now. Lot & Turnkey Estate Homes start at $8.95M CAD (~ $6.5M USD).Ownership opportunities are limited. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka is offering private showings starting Spring 2026. To explore availability and scheduled site visits please contact The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka sales team at:1 (800) 482-0355+1 (705) 482-0402About DensityDensity Group is a Toronto-based real estate development and investment firm focused on complex, high-barrier opportunities across asset classes. The firm is defined by its ability to unlock difficult-to-replicate sites through disciplined execution and strategic capital deployment. In every venture, Density is equally committed to the success of its partners.About GeraniumGeranium is an Ontario-based developer and builder with nearly 50 years of experience and a strong reputation for quality residential communities. Over its history, the company has delivered thousands of homes and is recognized for its disciplined approach, attention to detail, and consistent execution of complex projects. Geranium’s long-standing focus on craftsmanship and reliability has established it as a trusted name in the Ontario housing market. www.geranium.com About Cayman Marshall International Realty Inc. Brokerage:Cayman Marshall International Realty Inc. specializes in Muskoka’s finest luxury lakefront cottages and new development projects. With a reputation for personalized service and privileged access, the brokerage introduces discerning buyers to exceptional properties beyond the traditional marketplace.The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka are not owned, developed, promoted or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”). Langsmaids Island Corp. uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein. If this license is terminated or expires without renewal, the residential project will no longer be associated with or have any right to use, The Ritz-Carlton brand, trade names or trademarks.MEDIA CONTACT:

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