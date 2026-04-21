Frisco Podiatrist Dr. Dean Kim Brings Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery to North Texas

TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FRISCO, TX — Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist, a leading podiatry practice serving the Frisco–Plano–McKinney corridor, is transforming how North Texans address foot and ankle pain through a suite of advanced, minimally invasive treatment options. Founded and led by board-certified foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM, the practice offers patients a private, comfortable in-office surgical suite — delivering hospital-grade care without the impersonal hospital experience.As one of the few podiatrists in the Dallas–Fort Worth area with advanced training in Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery (MIS), Dr. Kim is helping patients with bunions, hammertoes, Morton's neuroma, and other common foot conditions recover faster, experience less post-operative pain, and return to normal activities with minimal visible scarring."Foot pain doesn't have to mean months of downtime or a large surgical scar. Minimally invasive techniques allow me to treat the root cause of the problem through tiny incisions — so my patients heal faster and feel better sooner. That's a life-changing difference for someone who just wants to walk without pain."— Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM | Founder, Greater Texas Foot & Ankle SpecialistWhat Is Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery?Traditional foot surgery often involves large incisions, extended hospital stays, and lengthy recovery periods. Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery (MIS) uses specialized instruments inserted through very small incisions — often just a few millimeters — to correct structural foot problems with significantly less trauma to surrounding tissue.Benefits of MIS at Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist include:• Faster Recovery – Return to activity sooner with less post-operative pain• Minimal Scarring – Tiny incisions leave little to no visible scarring• In-Office Procedure – Performed in a private, comfortable surgical suite — no hospital required• Lower Infection Risk – Smaller incisions reduce exposure and complication risk• Conditions Treated – Bunions, hammertoes, Morton's neuroma, and moreA Full Spectrum of Advanced Foot & Ankle ServicesBeyond minimally invasive surgery, Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist offers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge treatments:• MLS Laser Therapy – Non-invasive, FDA-cleared therapy for chronic heel pain, plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinitis, and sports injuries — reduces inflammation and accelerates healing• 3D Custom Orthotics – Precision-fitted insoles based on digital scanning for biomechanical correction and long-term pain relief• Swift Wart Treatment – Clinically proven microwave technology that eliminates plantar warts with no cutting, no anesthesia, and no open wounds• Onyfix Ingrown Toenail System – A non-surgical, pain-free correction system for ingrown toenails using a composite nail brace• Fungal Toenail Laser – Targeted laser treatment that clears fungal nail infections with no side effects• Sports Medicine – Specialized care for athletes dealing with foot and ankle injuries, overuse conditions, and performance-related painAbout Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPMDr. Dean Kim is a board-certified podiatric surgeon and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (FACFAS). A Texas native, Dr. Kim earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Baylor University before completing his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine at Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia. He then undertook an intensive three-year surgical residency at Kingwood Medical Center, serving as Chief Resident in his final year.Dr. Kim is trained in all facets of podiatry and sports medicine, treating everything from pediatric foot deformities and heel pain to Achilles tendinitis, fungal toenails, and complex surgical cases. His patient-first philosophy centers on education, collaboration, and developing personalized treatment plans that produce lasting results.Common Conditions Treated• Heel Pain & Plantar Fasciitis• Bunions• Hammertoes• Ingrown & Fungal Toenails• Morton's Neuroma• Achilles Tendinitis• Plantar Warts• Flat Feet & Arch Problems• Sports Injuries• Pediatric Foot Deformities• Heel Spurs• Diabetic Foot CareStop Living With Foot Pain — Schedule Your Appointment TodayPatients in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, and surrounding North Texas communities are invited to schedule a consultation with Dr. Dean Kim for a personalized evaluation and treatment plan.Visit Us Online: www.gtxfoot.com Serving: Frisco | Plano | McKinney | North DallasNew patients welcome. Most major insurance plans accepted.About Greater Texas Foot & Ankle SpecialistGreater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist is a premier podiatry practice located in Frisco, TX, founded by Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM. The practice specializes in minimally invasive foot surgery, MLS laser therapy, 3D custom orthotics, Swift wart treatment, sports medicine, and comprehensive foot and ankle care for patients of all ages. Dr. Kim serves the Frisco, Plano, and McKinney communities with a commitment to patient education, advanced technology, and lasting outcomes. For more information, visit www.gtxfoot.com

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