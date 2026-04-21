B Futurist Enters Strategic Distribution Partnership with Danessa Myricks Beauty in Europe

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Product Trio (Skin 10/10 Barrier Boost, Blurring Balm Powder, Blurring Balm Setting Spray) Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin 10/10 Barrier Boost Danessa Myricks Beauty Liquid Blurring Balm Spray

B Futurist named official distributor for Danessa Myricks Beauty in Europe, leveraging its Rotterdam logistics hub to scale the brand’s B2B retail presence.

Danessa Myricks is a visionary whose products have redefined how consumers approach makeup application” — Kalkidan Fikre, Business Development Associate at B Futurist

ROTTERDAM, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B Futurist, the Rotterdam based global brand partner and beauty distributor, has officially entered into a distribution agreement with Danessa Myricks Beauty, professional grade cosmetics brand founded by celebrated makeup artist Danessa Myricks. The partnership is designed to scale the brand's availability across European retail channels through B Futurist’s structured B2B network and logistics expertise.

Danessa Myricks Beauty is globally recognized for its versatile, multi use product philosophy, creating high pigment formulas that serve professional makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts alike. The brand has achieved significant commercial success and viral status with its technologically advanced textures that ensure performance across all skin tones.

“Danessa Myricks Beauty is a powerhouse of innovation in the color cosmetics category,” said Davide Dai, CEO of B Futurist. “The brand’s focus on multifunctional products and boundary breaking formulas resonates strongly with the European consumer. We are pleased to provide the operational framework to bring these high demand products to a broader retail audience.”

The distribution partnership will feature the brand’s most sought after collections, including the award winning Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder, Blurring Balm Setting Spray, Skin 10/10 Barrier Boost, and the Groundwork palettes. These products are currently staple items in premium beauty retail and professional kits worldwide.

B Futurist will utilize its established logistics and sales infrastructure to manage the brand’s rollout, focusing on onboarding wholesale accounts across department stores, beauty retailers, and online marketplaces. By leveraging its Rotterdam based hub, B Futurist ensures efficient supply chain movement and consistent regional stock availability for its partners.

“Danessa Myricks is a visionary whose products have redefined how consumers approach makeup application,” said Kalkidan Fikre, Business Development Associate at B Futurist. “By integrating the brand into our distribution systems, we can offer our retail partners a reliable bridge to one of the most influential names in the modern beauty industry, supported by a streamlined B2B experience.”

This partnership marks a significant expansion of B Futurist’s portfolio, which continues to bridge the gap between world class beauty manufacturers and the European market. The company currently facilitates distribution and wholesale development for a diverse range of global brands across more than 85 markets.

Retailers and professional distributors interested in Danessa Myricks Beauty may contact B Futurist for wholesale inquiries.

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