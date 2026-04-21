Tashiba Williams Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tashiba Williams, a medical wound care specialist with Ada Family Health Clinic, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how patient-centered care, clinical precision, and a commitment to improving healing outcomes shape her approach to healthcare.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show explores each guest’s journey and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the .show’s website In her episode, Williams explores the importance of effective wound management, early intervention, and consistent patient education, and breaks down how structured care planning and continuity of treatment can improve recovery outcomes and reduce complications.Tashiba’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/tashiba-williams63863545

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