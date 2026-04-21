Amber Gentile to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amber Gentile, luxury consignment specialist, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how her experience in the luxury merchandise consignment model has shaped her approach to curated resale and customer experience.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Gentile explores how operating within a luxury consignment framework can create meaningful value through curated product selection and a refined customer experience, highlighting practical insights from the resale industry.Amber’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/amber-gentile63863539

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