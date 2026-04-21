UAGC to Welcome Alumna Brittny Ferguson as Spring 2026 Commencement Speaker

Brittny Ferguson

Brittny Ferguson’s journey embodies the spirit of UAGC and the transformative power of education.” — Katie Scheie, vice provost, Global Campus Student Success

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) will welcome back one of its own, alumna Brittny Ferguson, as the keynote speaker for its Spring 2026 Commencement Ceremony, taking place Sunday, May 31, 2026, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.From overcoming childhood adversity to building a thriving career in banking and launching her own purpose-driven business, Ferguson’s journey reflects the resilience, determination, and ambition that define the UAGC student experience. Today, she serves as an Assistant Vice President and Strategy and Delivery Manager at U.S. Bank, where she leads with a commitment to mentorship, financial empowerment, and community impact. As a UAGC alumna, her story stands as a powerful example of what is possible through education, perseverance, and purpose.“Brittny Ferguson’s journey embodies the spirit of UAGC and the transformative power of education,” said Katie Scheie , vice provost, Global Campus Student Success at the University of Arizona. “As an accomplished leader, entrepreneur, and passionate advocate for her community, she reflects the strength, resilience, and determination we see in our graduates every day. We’re honored to welcome her back to inspire the Class of 2026 as they celebrate this important milestone.”Ferguson earned her Master of Business Administration from UAGC in 2019, balancing the demands of career and motherhood while advancing her professional goals. Her experience at UAGC helped strengthen her leadership and strategic mindset, skills she continues to apply in her career and in service to others. In addition to her work in banking, she is the founder of Once Upon Her Life, a platform designed to help individuals live intentionally and create meaningful change in their lives.A passionate advocate for financial literacy and community engagement, Ferguson has dedicated hundreds of hours to volunteer service and mentorship. Her contributions have earned her numerous honors, including Junior Achievement Volunteer of the Year and recognition as a San Diego Business Journal Top Business Leader Under 40. Through her work, she remains committed to uplifting others and creating pathways to opportunity, values that closely align with the UAGC mission that achievement belongs to everyone.Ferguson’s inspiring journey is also featured in this video The Spring 2026 Commencement Ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. (local Arizona time), with doors opening at 7 a.m. at Desert Diamond Arena. Graduates are required to arrive in cap and gown. Commencement Weekend will begin the day prior, on Saturday, May 30, with events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center, including a Career Fair, Grad Fair, and early check-in opportunities. The Doctoral Ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. that afternoon.The UAGC Spring Commencement is more than a celebration of academic achievement. It’s a powerful recognition of the perseverance, dedication, and determination of students who have balanced education with work, family, and life responsibilities. With Ferguson returning as keynote speaker, the university community looks forward to a meaningful and inspiring ceremony that celebrates not only where graduates have been, but where they are going next.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

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