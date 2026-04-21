Becky Jo Merwin Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Becky Jo Merwin, founder of Blue Butterfly Healing & Organics, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how spiritual healing, intuitive wellness practices, and a mind-body-spirit approach support transformation, balance, and personal empowerment.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Merwin explores holistic healing and energetic awareness as tools for personal growth, and breaks down how self-healing practices, mindset shifts, and spiritual alignment can support lasting inner change and wellbeing.Becky Jo Merwin’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/becky-jo63858875

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