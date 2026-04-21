Influential Women Showcases Rebecca Hoeft: CEO and Founder of Morris Hoeft Group

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transforming Purpose-Driven Organizations Through Strategic, Human-Centered MarketingMaple Grove, Minnesota — Rebecca Hoeft is the CEO and Founder of Morris Hoeft Group, where she helps purpose-driven organizations build brands with intention and impact. She is also a writer for Inc. Magazine. Leveraging more than two decades of experience across finance, banking, fintech, technology, healthcare, government, and social impact sectors, Rebecca combines bold marketing strategy, design thinking, and neuroscience-backed tools to drive authentic, measurable growth.Her lean, agile model delivers clients the expertise of a senior marketing leader combined with the creative, digital, and transformation capabilities of a full team—without the overhead of a full-time Chief Marketing Officer. Through this approach, she enables organizations to scale efficiently while maintaining clarity of purpose and brand integrity.Rebecca’s work has been recognized by Cannes, Hermes, Fast Company, Ragan’s PR Daily, and MSPBJ Women in Business. She has also been named to the Minnesota 500 list of the state’s most powerful business leaders, reflecting her influence in shaping modern marketing and organizational growth strategies.At Morris Hoeft Group, Rebecca partners closely with CEOs, founders, and cross-functional teams to align digital and marketing strategies with organizational values. She integrates generative AI, predictive analytics, and omnichannel experience design to build seamless, data-informed customer journeys. Despite her emphasis on advanced technology, she remains firmly committed to inclusive, ethical, and people-first approaches that keep human connection at the center of every strategy.The values most important to Rebecca in both her professional and personal life are care, curiosity, and community. She believes that lasting impact is created when strategy is aligned with intention—when head and heart work together. This philosophy is embedded in every engagement she leads, ensuring that growth is not only measurable but also meaningful.In addition to her leadership at Morris Hoeft Group, Rebecca co-founded MakeLoveLouder.org with her daughter, a creative initiative designed to bring light, love, and inspiration to individuals facing hardship. The platform provides space for self-expression and meaningful connection, reinforcing her commitment to using creativity and communication as tools for healing and empowerment.Deeply committed to mentoring and empowering others—particularly women in finance and marketing—Rebecca serves as co-founder of Twin Cities Finance Women, which has now merged with I. Will (Inspiring Women in Leadership and Learning) is a growing network with over 3,000 members across New Jersey and New York City. With seven new chapters launching this fall, Rebecca and her colleague, Kami Thompson, will lead the Minneapolis chapter. She is also a member of the Corporate Development Committee for Global Minnesota and a past board member of the Community Development Bankers Association. Across these roles, she continues to champion collaboration, leadership development, and expanded opportunities for women in business.Rebecca attributes her success to a combination of strategic thinking, high-trust relationship building, and her ability to connect disparate elements within organizations. She began her career in technical writing before transitioning into public relations and ultimately founding Morris Hoeft Group. Her evolution across disciplines reflects a consistent focus on adaptability, systems thinking, and purpose-driven leadership.One of her proudest accomplishments was helping a community bank grow from $500 million to $2.4 billion over ten years—achieved without mergers or acquisitions. This milestone reflects her ability to align strategy, execution, and organizational culture to deliver sustainable growth.In her current work, Rebecca continues to guide organizations through complex transformation efforts, leveraging emerging technologies such as generative AI and predictive analytics while ensuring that strategy remains grounded in human insight. She also prioritizes mentorship and continuous learning, encouraging young women in marketing to build strong business fundamentals, use technology thoughtfully, and cultivate relationships with those who inspire and elevate them.The best career advice Rebecca has ever received came from Andrea Markstrom, CIO of New York City nonprofit I. Will is an organization dedicated to connecting young women and leaders through mentorship and shared growth. Andrea emphasized the importance of building relationships not just for advancement, but for mutual empowerment—an approach that has profoundly shaped Rebecca’s leadership philosophy.She has carried this guidance into her own career by prioritizing intentional mentorship, collaboration, and creating opportunities for others to thrive. Rebecca remains passionate about using her experience to drive meaningful change, support impactful causes, and empower others to achieve their potential while staying true to their values.Beyond her professional work, Rebecca enjoys traveling with her blended family and actively supporting the arts through community initiatives. While recognition has been a meaningful part of her journey, she emphasizes that her greatest motivation is helping people, organizations, and communities thrive in ways that are authentic, human, and enduring.Learn More about Rebecca Hoeft:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rebecca-hoeft or through her website, https://www.morrishoeft.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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