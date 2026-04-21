Jennai Johnson Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennai Johnson, founder of Skin Divinity by Jennai, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how a commitment to luxury esthetics and results-driven skin health shapes her approach to client care and long-term skin confidence.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Jennai explores key insights around elevating standards in skin health, the importance of education-led esthetics, and how consistent, tailored skincare approaches can support lasting client transformation and confidence.Jennai’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/jennai-johnson63869095

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