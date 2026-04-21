Wise Orbits Launches Career Guidance Platform Built for the 170 Million New Jobs Projected by 2030

Wise Orbits Cross-References Big Five Personality Profiles With World Economic Forum Growth Projections

TORONTO, CANADA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseOrbits, a career guidance platform built on the Big Five personality model, has launched an updated career assessment focused on the new job categories projected to grow between now and 2030.The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, based on data from more than 1,000 companies across 55 economies, projects that 170 million new jobs will be created globally by 2030. Over the same period, 92 million positions are expected to be displaced, resulting in a net gain of 78 million jobs worldwide. The fastest-growing roles identified by the report include big data specialists, AI engineers, fintech specialists, renewable energy engineers, environmental engineers and nursing professionals. Technology-related fields, green economy roles and frontline care occupations account for the largest share of projected growth. The same report identifies postal clerks, bank tellers, data entry clerks, graphic designers and administrative assistants among the fastest-declining roles. According to the World Economic Forum, 39% of workers' core skills will change by 2030 and 59% of the global workforce will require retraining to stay effective in their current or future roles.The Wise Orbits career test matches each user's Big Five personality profile to careers in the Wise Orbits database, including many of the growth roles identified by the World Economic Forum. Each career profile includes current salary data, education paths by country and information on factors that affect job security, such as automation risk and regulatory requirements. Career profiles cover related roles within the same field, typical working conditions and common industry certifications required to enter the profession.The WiseOrbits team includes psychologists, career specialists and professionals with backgrounds in AI and automation. The career database is updated as new labor market data becomes available, including the addition of new roles that emerge in fields such as AI, renewable energy and biotechnology. Recent database updates reflect regulatory changes in the United States and the European Union that affect job security in specific industries, including healthcare, legal services and financial services. About Wise Orbits , the platform has been designed to help users consider both personality fit and labor market data in a single career assessment. Rather than presenting personality results in isolation, the WiseOrbits system connects each user's profile to careers that have been cross-referenced with independent data from sources including the World Economic Forum, national labor statistics and published research on automation exposure by occupation. A 2025 study by the Society for Human Resource Management supports the need for this kind of career matching. The organization's Global Worker Project surveyed 16,000 workers across 16 countries. The study found that 53% of workers hold jobs that do not match their education or training. 37% hold jobs that do not match their skills and experience. Two in five workers globally said the abilities they have are not fully used at work. The same study found that 86% of workers are willing to retrain or reskill if given the opportunity.The updated WiseOrbits career assessment is available in free and paid versions. Paid plans include detailed career profiles, interview preparation guides and workplace stress management resources. Early access registration is now open at wiseorbits.com. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

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