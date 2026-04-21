Influential Women Spotlights Jessie Leann Harris, MPH: Expanding Faith-Driven Care Through Keepers of the Kingdom

TRINITY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity-Based Public Health Advocate and Founder Combines Education, Ministry, and Lived Experience to Serve and Uplift the Justice-Impacted ElderlyTrinity, Texas — Jessie Leann Harris, MPH, is the Founder of Keeper’s of the Kingdom, an organization dedicated to serving justice-impacted seniors with compassion and faith-driven care. With a heart for community service and a calling to create meaningful impact, Jessie combines her expertise in public health with her commitment to being the hands and feet of Jesus, ensuring that these older adults receive support, dignity, and love in every aspect of their care.Jessie’s work reflects a unique integration of public health education, spiritual leadership, and lived experience, positioning her as a dedicated advocate for vulnerable and underserved senior populations. Through Keepers of the Kingdom, she focuses on delivering care and outreach that honor the holistic well-being of frail elderly individuals, particularly those who may be overlooked or underserved within traditional facilities.Jessie holds a Master of Public Health in Public Health Education and Promotion from Sam Houston State University and a Bachelor of Science in Biblical Studies from the College of Biblical Studies – Houston, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. Her academic foundation reflects her dual commitment to evidence-based public health practice and faith-centered service.Her professional background includes leadership experience as Operations Manager at Restorer of City Streets, where she developed expertise in program management, ministry leadership, and organizational development. Jessie brings a distinctive combination of analytical skills, strategic planning, and servant leadership to every initiative she leads. Her approach emphasizes both operational excellence and meaningful spiritual connection, ensuring that services are delivered with both efficiency and compassion.Jessie attributes her success to her deep faith and love for the Lord, which have guided her through a profoundly challenging and transformative life journey. After overcoming decades of addiction, leaving school in the eighth grade, domestic violence relationships, and incarcerations, she returned to education later in life. She earned her GED at the age of 53. Her path has also been shaped by significant childhood trauma, including an abduction at age 13—experiences that strengthened her resilience, deepened her empathy, and shaped her lifelong sense of purpose.These life experiences have fueled her calling to serve others and use her story as a source of hope and transformation. Jessie is currently pursuing licensure as a Nursing Home Administrator, and her journey reflects her belief that faith, perseverance, and service can transform even the most painful circumstances into opportunities for healing, leadership, and hope. She plans to open assisted living and long-term care reentry programs with her licensing.The best career advice Jessie has ever received is to follow the calling God has placed on her life and allow Jesus to guide every step of her journey. She has learned to channel her experiences—both painful and redemptive—into service for others, especially those from backgrounds similar to her own. Jessie believes that the past does not define the future; rather, when surrendered to faith, it becomes a powerful testimony of purpose and transformation.Jessie also encourages young women entering her field to walk confidently in their purpose and not be intimidated by challenges. This work requires both strength and compassion, and their voice and leadership are needed, especially when advocating for vulnerable populations. I would remind them to stay grounded in their belief values, continue learning, and seek mentorship along the way. Most importantly, I would encourage them to lead with integrity, serve with heart, and never underestimate the impact they can have.“Your victory is worth the fight.”When reflecting on the current challenges and opportunities in her field, Jessie emphasizes the importance of raising awareness about her mission and the work of Keepers of the Kingdom. She is especially passionate about serving the elderly justice-impacted population and expanding access to compassionate, dignified care. Jessie is also exploring the possibility of sharing her life journey through a published book, with the hope of inspiring others and highlighting the power of perseverance, faith, and service.The core values that guide Jessie in both her personal and professional life are faith, integrity, compassion, and service. She strives to live in alignment with God’s calling, allowing her faith to shape her leadership, decisions, and daily interactions. Her long-standing experience as a caregiver has further deepened her commitment to compassion and her dedication to improving the lives of others.Jessie Leann Harris is widely recognized for her dedication to public service, her leadership in faith-based initiatives, and her ability to influence the communities she serves positively. Through her work, she continues to demonstrate that healing, purpose, and leadership can emerge from even the most difficult life experiences.Learn More about Jessie Leann Harris:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jessieleann-passafuma Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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