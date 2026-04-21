Brittany Felde Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brittany Felde, real estate professional and founder of Felde Realty, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how client-focused service, consistency, and professionalism shape success in real estate.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Felde explores key insights from the real estate industry, including navigating client needs, maintaining high standards of service, and building trust through communication and consistency.Brittany’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/brittany-felde63862034

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