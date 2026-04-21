Influential Women Features Fran Kenton, Founder of Autonome: Advancing Student Wellness & Lifelong Emotional Resilience

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Vision of Education Where Emotional Wellness and Academic Success Are Inseparable—and Every Individual Has the Tools to ThriveFran Kenton is a student wellness and wellbeing advocate and the Founder of Autonome, an educational platform dedicated to empowering adolescents, teens, and young adults with resilience, emotional agility, and lifelong wellness skills. Autonome represents the culmination of Kenton’s extensive career as an educator, counselor, and certified health and wellness coach, blending evidence-based social-emotional learning, mindfulness practices, and durable life-skill development.Her work is grounded in the belief that well-being is foundational to academic success, personal growth, and long-term fulfillment. Through Autonome, Kenton is advancing a comprehensive, sequenced approach to student development that prioritizes emotional regulation, self-awareness, and practical coping strategies as essential tools for navigating modern academic and personal challenges.Autonome offers a unique coaching approach paired with mindfulness practices and curriculum-based programming, designed to help young people build strong internal foundations while learning to manage stress, uncertainty, and life transitions. Kenton has worked across diverse educational contexts and populations.In addition to her work with youth, Kenton has presented on stress management and mindfulness to professional audiences, including the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and attorney continuing education programs, extending her impact beyond education into professional wellness and performance environments.Before founding Autonome, Kenton spent more than two decades serving as an educator and counselor in the Lawndale School District, where she developed an affinity for working with at-risk youth, and the Las Virgenes Unified School District, where she developed the Transition Curriculum to support special-needs students in post-secondary planning.Kenton holds a Master of Arts in Educational Psychology, along with credentials in school counseling, general education, and special education. She is also certified as a health and wellness coach, fitness trainer, and yoga and nutrition specialist, bringing a multidisciplinary approach to her work in student development and wellbeing.Kenton attributes her success to an unwavering commitment to wellbeing through durable life-skill building and mindfulness, shaped by her extensive and fulfilling career in education, counseling, and wellness coaching. Her approach is rooted in meeting people where they are, listening deeply, and equipping individuals with lifelong tools that foster self-awareness, resilience, and confidence.Reflecting on her professional journey, Kenton shares that the best career advice she has ever received was to listen closely to what keeps calling her back—especially the work that feels meaningful, even when it is difficult. Early in her career, she was encouraged to align her professional path with her values and sense of purpose, a principle that continues to guide her decisions today.Kenton encourages young women entering education and wellness fields to honor their calling while maintaining personal balance and identity. She emphasizes that this is a deeply heart-centered profession where much of the most meaningful work is often unseen or unrecognized. For Kenton, the true reward lies in those quiet, transformative moments when a student or client feels safe, heard, or capable for the first time.She also underscores the importance of self-worth and sustainability in caregiving professions, reminding young professionals to value themselves as much as they value others. According to Kenton, prioritizing personal well-being enables individuals to consistently show up with empathy, clarity, and long-term resilience.When addressing the current landscape of education and wellness, Kenton highlights ongoing challenges related to funding and perception. Wellness programs and social-emotional learning initiatives are often viewed as supplemental rather than essential, and cultural or political barriers can complicate implementation. However, she sees these challenges as opportunities for transformation.Schools and communities, Kenton notes, are increasingly recognizing that students—and individuals more broadly—cannot thrive academically, socially, or personally without wellbeing at the center. She identifies wellness coaching, social-emotional learning, and mindfulness-based programs as powerful tools capable of reshaping how individuals approach learning, stress, and life skills development.Kenton emphasizes that progress in this field depends on persistence, advocacy, and the creation of accessible, evidence-based, and adaptable programs that meet the diverse needs of learners across environments. These human-centered skills, she believes, are essential for fostering resilience, self-awareness, and purpose in future generations.The core values guiding Kenton’s work and personal life are authenticity, integrity, and compassion. She remains committed to treating others with respect and care while staying true to her principles in both professional and personal settings.Looking ahead, Fran Kenton’s vision is to establish Autonome as a global platform for social-emotional skill-building that supports both students and educators worldwide. Her mission is to ensure that well-being becomes a central pillar of education systems and communities everywhere.Learn More about Fran Kenton:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/fran-kenton or through her website, https://www.autonome101.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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