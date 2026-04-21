Hacia Atherton to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hacia Atherton, High-Performance Culture Strategist in male-dominated industries, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how high-performance thinking and culture design can unlock stronger leadership outcomes in traditionally rigid environments.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Atherton explores how building intentional, high-performance cultures within male-dominated industries can transform leadership effectiveness, team alignment, and organisational results. She breaks down how clear communication, accountability structures, and values-led leadership systems help create sustainable success beyond short-term performance pressure.Hacia’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/hacia-atherton63862099

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