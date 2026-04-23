Celebrity Stylist and Beauty Expert Bethany Newell Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when the go-to stylist/beauty expert for Hollywood’s elite takes her expertise in beauty, design, and personal curation and channels it all into helping mothers-to-be? Meet Bethany Newell: lifestyle architect, innovator, designer, author + digital publisher, beauty expert and real estate investor. Spanning high fashion, celebrity styling, and the most personal of life’s transitions into motherhood, Newell’s journey into motherhood inspired her venture: the nesting instinct®, an all-in-one resource for expectant mothers, and her new book, “the badass single mom’s guide.”

At just 16, Bethany found herself behind the counter at Merle Norman, soon moving into roles with Clinique, Chanel, Bobbi Brown, Yves Saint Laurent, and Christian Dior. Her talent for connecting with clients and her passion for brand integrity propelled her to the top ranks of beauty. Her revitalization of Yves Saint Laurent’s line at Henri Bendel in Chestnut Hill made her the nation’s leading sales associate in just one year.

From there, a chance encounter on a styling set launched a decade-long career as a stylist working on catalogs, personal client wardrobes, and major fashion projects/shoots. A single afternoon assisting behind the scenes unlocked Bethany’s eye for order, aesthetics, and the kind of thoughtful attention to detail that leave a lasting impression. “That one day on set created a whole new career for me,” Bethany recalls.

The next chapter unfolded with motherhood. Pregnant with her son, Bethany realized that every outing and every accessory she chose sparked conversations. “Where did you find that stroller?” “How did you set up your nursery?” Her solution: the nesting instinct, a consulting service that combines her personal shopping expertise, design sensibility, and resource curation to help new moms feel prepared and excited for motherhood.

Designed for mothers who appreciate thoughtful curation and expert guidance, the nesting instinct offers layette, accessories, book recommendations, and a unique personal shopping experience. Clients fill out a simple questionnaire to help Bethany understand their lifestyles, aesthetic preferences, and particular needs. Whether a client is a world traveler, prefers minimalist baby gear, or wants help crafting a birth plan, Bethany brings her experience and perspective as both a single mother and a lifelong style expert.

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach here. “Every individual has a different spin on what they want their life to look like,” Bethany explains. “I look at the architecture of each client’s lifestyle, the details that matter, the daily routines, and the personal values.”

Clients receive tailored recommendations for everything from essentials like car seats and diaper bags to tips for self-care, baby-proofing, and minimalist living. Bethany’s signature style blends practicality with polish, and her advice is rooted in years of experience with high-profile campaign + editorial clientele (including Jennifer Connelly, Cameron Diaz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tina Fay, Vera Farmiga, Katie Holmes, Ashley Judd, Julianne Moore, Charlize Theron, Kate Winslet, and the Olsen twins to name a few…).

A New Resource for Single Mothers

An international best-selling author, Bethany has recently released her first solo book, “the badass single mom’s guide to streamlined + clutter-free nesting.” This hands-on guide distills the wisdom she gathered both professionally and personally into practical, lighthearted advice for expectant mothers. The guide is concise enough to slip into a purse or diaper bag, featuring birth plan considerations and real-world tips, all delivered with Bethany’s signature warmth.

While Bethany’s story involves navigating motherhood solo, she insists her advice pertains to all mothers single or not. “Becoming a mother is the most magical thing a woman will ever do. There is so much advice out there about what to fear. I want women to enjoy the process without fear, knowing that they are fully capable.”

Her minimalist philosophy is echoed throughout the book. Rather than overwhelming new parents with endless lists, she encourages thoughtful curation: “Ask for exactly what is going to make your life easier when addressing a registry for example, and keep the clutter reduced,” she says. Bethany has dedicated her book to her son Dillon.

Expanding Her Vision into 2026 and Beyond

Bethany is expanding the nesting instinct’s accessory line, spotlighting products with meaning and purpose, such as a durable, artisan-made bags from Bangladesh that gives back to women’s communities abroad, introducing with excitement a line of skincare she has been committed to for over 30 years and now sits on the company board. She is continuing her personal styling work for both new mothers and high-profile clientele. Recent collaborations include styling for a well-known speaker on the stages of Tony Robbins who she has been a fan of for as long as she can remember.

Bethany’s expertise is rooted in her own experience as a single mother who balanced a thriving career with the realities of solo parenting. Her advice, products and services are all designed with intention with a definitive focus on elements of practicality and meticulous attention to detail, self-care, and style.

About Bethany Newell

Bethany Newell is a lifestyle architect, beauty expert, author and digital publisher based in Manhattan, NY. Her diverse career includes high-level roles in the cosmetic industry, celebrity styling, real estate investing, and digital content creation. She is the founder of the nesting instinct and the author of “the badass single mom’s guide.” Her work has appeared in print, on runways, and behind the scenes of some of Hollywood’s biggest projects.

Close Up Radio recently featured Bethany Newell, lifestyle architect, innovator, designer, author, beauty expert, real estate investor, and digital publisher, in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday April 17th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-celebrity-stylist-and/id1785721253?i=1000762427297

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-celebrity-stylist-and-beauty-expert-bethany-newell-330931045

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5VGY226CbHCxiOnp6G5bYl

For more information about Bethany Newell, please visit https://bethanynewell.com/

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