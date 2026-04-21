Influential Women Features Tina Flores, PMP, ECRE, CODC, SHRM-CP: Executive Leader of Talent at MPF Federal

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending AI-Driven Strategy with Emotional Intelligence to Transform Recruitment, Retention, and Organizational PerformanceTina Flores, PMP, ECRE, CODC, SHRM-CP, is a recognized leader in talent acquisition and workforce transformation with more than 20 years of experience shaping recruitment strategies across multiple industries. Currently serving as Executive Leader of Talent at MPF Federal, Dr. Flores spearheads enterprise-wide hiring initiatives that integrate emotional intelligence with AI-driven precision to build high-performing, resilient teams.Her work focuses on aligning recruitment, upskilling, and retention into a cohesive ecosystem, ensuring organizations not only attract top talent but also develop and retain employees for long-term success. By bridging people strategy with emerging technology, Dr. Flores continues to redefine how modern organizations approach workforce development.Dr. Flores holds a Doctor of Business Administration in Strategy and Innovation from Capella University, a Master of Science in Management and Leadership from Western Governors University, and an MBA. She also maintains professional certifications in project management, human resources, and organizational development, and is an ICF-credentialed coach. Her multidisciplinary academic and professional background supports her innovative and systems-based approach to workforce transformation.Throughout her career, Dr. Flores has been at the forefront of innovation in talent management. She developed the Dual Dynamics Hiring Model and the EI/AI Nexus framework—two approaches that combine human-centered leadership with advanced technology to optimize workforce outcomes. These models emphasize the balance between emotional intelligence and artificial intelligence in hiring, leadership, and organizational design.Her professional achievements include transforming recruitment operations through advanced analytics, designing training programs that elevate recruiter performance, and implementing digital tools that significantly reduce time-to-fill while improving retention outcomes. Her ability to connect data-driven insights with human behavior has positioned her as a leader in modern talent strategy.Dr. Flores has been recognized by Enterprise World as one of the Most Dynamic Talent Transformation Leaders to Follow in 2026. In addition to her leadership role, she is a published author, speaker, and pro bono advocate for workforce and community development initiatives. Her influence continues to grow as she helps organizations navigate the evolving intersection of people, process, and technology.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Flores is deeply committed to community service through organizations such as She Builds and various legal volunteer initiatives. She also draws on her lived experience as a military spouse, which strengthens her empathetic, adaptable, and human-centered leadership style.Dr. Flores attributes her success to her adaptability across industries, her commitment to continuous learning, and her ability to integrate emotional intelligence with technical systems. She believes in maintaining a strong work ethic while leveraging technology to enhance human potential rather than replace it.Dr. Flores encourages young women entering the industry to speak up, take up space, and confidently share their expertise. She emphasizes the importance of pursuing leadership opportunities even when they feel uncomfortable and stresses the value of combining technical expertise with emotional intelligence to create meaningful, lasting impact.One of the biggest challenges Dr. Flores identifies in her field today is ensuring that humans remain at the center of work amid rapid technological advancement. While she welcomes innovation and the rise of artificial intelligence, she underscores the importance of ethical AI adoption, addressing workforce resistance to change, and preserving human connection within increasingly automated systems. At the same time, Dr. Flores sees significant opportunities in expanding AI-human collaboration frameworks, modernizing recruitment models, enhancing workplaces through smarter hiring systems, and scaling workforce innovation globally.The values that guide Dr. Flores in both her professional and personal life include integrity, innovation, service, lifelong learning, and making a positive impact in her community. She also prioritizes balancing technology with human dignity, ensuring that progress never comes at the expense of people.Outside of her professional work, Dr. Flores enjoys off-roading, caring for animals, and reading extensively across print, digital, and audio formats—often exploring multiple books at once. Community service remains a central part of her life, allowing her to stay connected to the people and causes that matter most to her.Dr. Tina Flores is always full of ideas and genuinely excited to explore those of others. Whether serving as a thought partner, innovative strategist, or trusted sounding board, she helps organizations and individuals build smarter, stronger, and more sustainable paths to success.“Systems matter. Strategy matters,” Dr. Flores notes. “But if your people aren’t thriving—your results never will.”Learn More about Dr. Tina Flores:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tina-flores or through her website, https://drtinaflores.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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