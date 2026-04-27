The May Firm Launches New Podcast on Car Accident Law

Car Accident Attorney w. Robert May

Attorney Robert May breaks down claims, compensation, and common mistakes in a new show built for everyday California drivers.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The May Firm , one of California's trusted personal injury law firms, is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast, Car Accident Attorney w. Robert May. The show is now streaming on Spotify Apple Podcasts , and directly through the firm's website at https://mayfirm.com . Hosted by founding attorney Robert May, the podcast is designed to give everyday Californians clear, practical information about what to do after a car accident — long before they ever need to pick up the phone and call a lawyer.The idea behind the podcast is simple. Most people don't think about car accident claims until they're sitting in a tow truck or a hospital room, trying to figure out what just happened and what to do next. By then, decisions are being made quickly, paperwork is piling up, and insurance adjusters are already on the phone. Car Accident Attorney w. Robert May is built to change that — by giving listeners the knowledge they need before they're ever in that position.Why The May Firm Launched Car Accident Attorney w. Robert MayThere's a reason so many accident victims feel lost after a crash. The world of injury claims, insurance negotiations, and legal deadlines isn't something people learn about in school. Most folks only discover how complicated it can be after they're already dealing with a totaled car, mounting medical bills, and missed work. By then, small mistakes — a rushed statement to an adjuster, a missed deadline, a signed document that wasn't fully understood — can cost real money.The May Firm launched this podcast to close that gap. Robert May, who co-founded the firm with his brother Garrett, has spent years sitting across the table from people in exactly that situation. He's heard the same questions over and over again: What am I supposed to do first? How do I know if I have a case? Is the insurance company treating me fairly? Will I have to go to court? The podcast is his answer to all of those questions, delivered in plain language that anyone can follow.Rather than wait for people to walk into a law office in crisis mode, The May Firm wanted to meet listeners where they already are — in the car, at the gym, doing the dishes, or on a walk. Podcasts are one of the most natural ways to learn about something new, and car accident law happens to be a topic where a little bit of knowledge goes a long way. The show is designed to be useful whether someone has just been in a crash, knows somebody who has, or simply wants to feel a little more prepared for whatever life throws their way.What Listeners Can ExpectCar Accident Attorney w. Robert May is conversational, not lecture-y. Robert talks the way he'd talk to a friend who just called him with a question — no courtroom jargon, no talking down, no pretending every case is the same. Each episode is designed to be listened to on its own, so folks don't have to start at Episode 1 to make sense of what's being discussed. If a listener is dealing with a rideshare accident today, they can jump straight to that episode and get what they need.Episodes cover the full arc of a car accident claim, from the moments right after a crash all the way through what happens after a case is won. Listeners will learn about the types of evidence that actually move the needle, the mistakes that quietly hurt claims, how insurance companies think about compensation, and what the settlement process really looks like from the inside. There are also episodes focused on specific situations — truck crashes, pedestrian and cyclist injuries, rideshare collisions — because no two accidents are alike.Episode PreviewsEpisode 1: The YOU InterviewThis opening episode is all about the listener. Robert walks through the questions an injury attorney actually asks during a first consultation and explains why each one matters. It's a behind-the-scenes look at what goes through a lawyer's mind in the first few minutes of meeting a new client — and what listeners should be ready to talk about if they ever need to make that call.Episode 2: How to File a Car Accident Claim (Ebook)Filing a claim sounds straightforward until you actually try to do it. Robert breaks down the steps in plain English, using the firm's companion ebook as a roadmap. Listeners will come away with a clear mental checklist of what to gather, who to contact, and how to avoid the early stumbles that quietly weaken a case.Episode 3: Car Accident Claim MistakesSome of the biggest losses in accident claims come from small, honest mistakes made in the first few days. In this episode, Robert walks through the most common ones — the casual social media post, the too-quick settlement offer, the missed doctor's appointment — and explains how each one can chip away at a claim's value.Episode 4: Car Accident TypesNot every crash is treated the same way under California law. Rear-end, head-on, sideswipe, multi-vehicle, hit-and-run — each has its own quirks when it comes to fault and insurance. Robert breaks down the most common types of car accidents and explains what tends to matter most in each one.Episode 5: Compensation TricksInsurance companies are in the business of paying out as little as possible, and over the years they've developed plenty of techniques to keep settlement offers low. This episode pulls back the curtain on some of the most common tactics and explains how listeners can recognize them before signing anything.Episode 6: Car Accident Injury Types and Their Effect on CompensationFrom whiplash to traumatic brain injuries, the type of injury a person suffers has a major impact on the value of a claim. Robert walks through the injuries he sees most often in California car accidents and explains how each one is typically evaluated when compensation is being calculated.Episode 7: Police Reports and the Evidence That Wins Car Accident LawsuitsA strong case is built on strong evidence. In this episode, Robert explains what makes a police report helpful (or not), why witness statements and photos matter so much, and which pieces of evidence tend to carry the most weight when a claim turns into a lawsuit.Episode 8: Fault, Deadlines, and Settlements: How Car Accident Lawsuits Are WonThis episode zooms out to look at the big picture of a California car accident lawsuit. Robert covers how fault is determined, the deadlines that can make or break a case, and the back-and-forth that usually leads to a settlement. Listeners get a clear sense of how the process actually unfolds from start to finish.Episode 9: Economic vs Non-Economic Damages: How Car Accident Compensation Is CalculatedCompensation isn't just about medical bills. In this episode, Robert explains the difference between economic damages like lost wages and repair costs and non-economic damages like pain and suffering. He walks through how each one is calculated and why understanding both is so important for anyone evaluating an offer.Episode 10: Negligence and Liability in Car Accident Lawsuits: From Drivers to DefendantsWho's actually on the hook when something goes wrong? This episode digs into the concepts of negligence and liability — the backbone of nearly every car accident case. Robert uses real-world style examples to show how responsibility gets assigned and why sometimes more than one party ends up being held accountable.Episode 11: Special Car Accident Cases: Trucks, Rideshare, Pedestrians, and CyclistsNot every crash involves two passenger cars. Commercial trucks, Uber and Lyft vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists all bring their own legal wrinkles to the table. In this episode, Robert explains how these cases differ from standard car accidents and what listeners should know if they find themselves in one.Episode 12: What Happens After You Win a Car Accident Lawsuit?Winning the case isn't always the end of the story. Robert walks through what actually happens after a verdict or settlement — how and when money gets paid out, how liens and medical bills factor in, and what listeners should expect in those final steps before a case is fully closed.Built for California ListenersCar accident law isn't the same everywhere. California has its own rules for comparative fault, its own deadlines for filing a claim, and its own quirks when it comes to insurance minimums and uninsured drivers. A podcast produced in another state simply can't speak to those specifics in a way that's useful to someone driving home on the 101 or commuting across Bakersfield in rush hour traffic.That's why Car Accident Attorney w. Robert May is built with California listeners front and center. The May Firm serves communities up and down the state, including Long Beach, Fresno, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Bakersfield, Santa Barbara, Chula Vista, Salinas, and Visalia. Each of those regions has its own roads, its own traffic patterns, and its own kinds of accidents — from farm equipment on rural Central Valley highways to dense freeway pileups near the coast. The show speaks to all of it, and every episode is filtered through the lens of California law and California drivers.Local context matters in another way, too. When someone is hurt, they want to work with a firm that knows the area — the courts, the hospitals, the roads where crashes keep happening. The May Firm has been part of these communities for years, and the podcast is one more way of showing up for neighbors who might not even realize they need this information yet.Where to ListenListeners can tune in to Car Accident Attorney w. Robert May on all major podcast platforms. New episodes are released regularly, and the show is available on:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1g461mIPca4oTLsAKfju2F Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/car-accident-attorney-w-robert-may/id1886104102 The May Firm website: https://mayfirm.com Following or subscribing on any of those platforms will make sure new episodes show up automatically, so listeners never miss one.About The May FirmThe May Firm was founded by personal injury attorneys Robert and Garrett May, and from day one the firm has focused on one thing: personal injury law. That kind of focus matters. Instead of splitting attention across dozens of unrelated practice areas, the team at The May Firm has built its entire practice around helping injured Californians — and only injured Californians — get back on their feet.The firm's attorneys have handled a wide range of injury cases over the years, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, dog bites, and wrongful death claims. Across those cases, the team has helped recover millions of dollars in compensation for clients and their families, and has successfully settled thousands of injury and accident-related matters. That track record isn't about bragging rights — it's about giving future clients confidence that they're in experienced hands during what is often the most stressful chapter of their lives.The May Firm serves communities across California, including Long Beach, Fresno, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Bakersfield, Santa Barbara, Chula Vista, Salinas, and Visalia. Whether someone is dealing with a minor fender bender or a life-changing injury, the team approaches every case with the same priority: understanding what the client is going through and fighting for the best possible outcome.A Resource for the CommunityThe podcast is part of something bigger than a single show. For the May Firm, giving back to California communities has always been part of the job. That means being available when neighbors have questions, showing up for local causes, and making sure that good legal information isn't locked behind a law firm's front door.Car Accident Attorney w. Robert May puts that mission into practice one episode at a time. Someone who listens to even a handful of episodes will walk away better prepared for the road — more aware of their rights, more confident in what to do if something goes wrong, and better equipped to help a friend or family member in the same situation. That's a win, even if the listener never ends up needing a lawyer at all.Tune In TodayCar Accident Attorney w. Robert May is streaming now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and at https://mayfirm.com . Whether you're a daily commuter, a weekend road-tripper, or just somebody who wants to be ready for the unexpected, this is a show worth adding to the rotation. Follow the podcast, share episodes with friends and family, and help The May Firm spread useful, practical information to California drivers who might need it one day.

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