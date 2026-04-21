Sacramento Repipe & Plumbing Highlights Growing Need for Whole-Home Repiping in Sacramento Area

Family-Owned Folsom Company Helps Homeowners Prevent Costly Damage from Failing Kitec and Galvanized Pipe Systems

FOLSOM, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sacramento Repipe & Plumbing , a trusted family-owned repiping company based in Folsom, California, is raising awareness among homeowners about the risks of aging plumbing systems and the importance of proactive pipe replacement . Specializing exclusively in residential repiping, the company continues to expand its services across the greater Sacramento area, helping homeowners protect their properties from costly water damage.With more than 20 years of experience, Sacramento Repipe & Plumbing focuses on replacing outdated plumbing systems such as Kitec, galvanized steel, and polybutylene pipes -- all of which are known to fail over time. Many homeowners remain unaware that these materials can deteriorate internally, leading to leaks, reduced water pressure, and sudden pipe bursts."Most homeowners don't realize there's a problem until it's too late," said owner David Ortiz. "Our goal is to help people avoid emergency situations by replacing failing pipe systems before they cause major damage."A Specialized Approach to RepipingUnlike general plumbing companies, Sacramento Repipe & Plumbing is dedicated solely to pipe replacement and whole-home repiping. This specialized focus allows the company to deliver efficient, high-quality installations using modern materials such as PEX and copper piping.PEX piping, in particular, offers flexibility and durability, allowing installations with fewer connections and minimal disruption to finished walls. Copper piping remains a premium option for homeowners seeking long-term reliability and performance.By upgrading outdated systems, homeowners can benefit from:Improved water pressure and flowCleaner, better-tasting waterReduced risk of leaks and water damageIncreased home value and long-term reliabilityAddressing Common Plumbing Risks in Sacramento HomesHomes throughout Sacramento, Folsom, Roseville, Rocklin, Elk Grove, and surrounding communities are especially vulnerable due to the widespread use of outdated piping materials in past decades. Kitec plumbing , commonly installed between the late 1990s and early 2000s, has been linked to widespread failures and insurance concerns. Galvanized steel pipes, often found in older homes, corrode internally over time, restricting water flow and causing discoloration. Polybutylene piping, used in homes built from the 1970s through the 1990s, is known for becoming brittle and prone to sudden failure.Sacramento Repipe & Plumbing provides professional inspections to help homeowners identify these risks early and determine the best course of action.Local Expertise Homeowners Can TrustAs a locally owned and operated company, Sacramento Repipe & Plumbing has built a strong reputation for honest service, transparent pricing, and high-quality workmanship. The company's team understands the unique plumbing challenges facing Sacramento-area homes and delivers tailored solutions designed for long-term performance."We don't offer temporary fixes," Ortiz added. "We provide long-term repiping solutions that give homeowners confidence and peace of mind for decades."The company is also recognized for its customer satisfaction, maintaining a 4.9-star rating on Google and consistently receiving positive feedback for professionalism, communication, and clean project execution.Free Estimates and Limited-Time OffersSacramento Repipe & Plumbing offers free in-home estimates and is currently running promotional offers, including $200 off repiping services and a free water heater with qualifying whole-home repipe projects.Homeowners experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or recurring leaks are encouraged to schedule an inspection before minor issues turn into major repairs.For more information or to request a free estimate, visit https://sacramentorepipe.com/ or call (916) 447-7014.About Sacramento Repipe & PlumbingSacramento Repipe & Plumbing is a family-owned company based in Folsom, California, specializing in residential pipe replacement and whole-home repiping. With over 20 years of experience, the company focuses on replacing outdated plumbing systems such as Kitec, galvanized, and polybutylene pipes with modern PEX and copper solutions. Serving the greater Sacramento area, Sacramento Repipe & Plumbing is committed to delivering long-lasting results, honest pricing, and exceptional customer service.

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