Funmilola Ajayi Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funmilola Ajayi, event planning professional at Dreamland Events, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how creativity, precision, and client-focused execution shape impactful event experiences.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Ajayi explores the importance of intentional event design and how thoughtful planning, attention to detail, and personalized experiences can create meaningful and memorable outcomes.Funmilola’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/funmilola-ajayi

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