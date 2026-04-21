Influential Women Profiles Sheri Ulibarri: Founder and Owner of H & I Insurance

RIO COMMUNITIES, NM, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delivering Trusted Medicare Education, Financial Protection Strategies, and Senior Advocacy Across Multiple StatesRio Communities, New Mexico — Sheri Ulibarri is an accomplished independent insurance broker and the Founder and Owner of H & I Insurance (Honesty & Integrity), a firm she established in 2021 to provide personalized, comprehensive guidance in life and health insurance. Licensed in multiple states, Sheri specializes in Medicare education and enrollment, retirement planning, and financial protection strategies, including Safe Money solutions, IRAs, and fixed index annuities.As a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA), Financial Security Navigator (FSN), and Registered Social Security Analyst (RSSA), Sheri is deeply committed to advocating for seniors and individuals with special needs. She works to ensure every client receives tailored solutions that protect their financial well-being and provide lasting peace of mind. Her practice is grounded in her core values of honesty and integrity, which guide every client interaction and decision.Sheri’s professional philosophy is centered on education, trust, and attentive listening. She believes informed clients make empowered decisions, and she dedicates herself to guiding individuals through the often complex world of insurance and retirement planning. By prioritizing clarity and patience, she ensures her clients fully understand their options before making important financial choices.Her career in the insurance and benefits industry began in 2007 at Delta Dental of New Mexico, where she gained broad experience across multiple departments and advanced into sales leadership roles. In 2015, she earned her life and health insurance license, expanding her ability to serve clients in need of comprehensive protection planning directly. In 2021, she founded H & I Insurance to deliver individualized Medicare guidance, retirement strategies, and family protection services designed around each client’s unique needs.Today, Sheri works closely with individuals, families, and businesses, offering flexible consultation options including in-person meetings, phone appointments, and virtual sessions via Zoom. She also provides specialized accommodations for homebound clients, ensuring accessibility and continuity of care for those who may have difficulty traveling.Sheri attributes her success to the fulfillment she experiences at the end of each day, knowing she has made a meaningful difference in the lives of the people she serves. Helping others and contributing to their well-being gives her purpose and drives her to perform at her best, reinforcing her ongoing commitment to excellence and compassionate service.“The best career advice I’ve ever received is to keep striving to reach your goals,” Sheri shares. “No matter the challenges or setbacks, maintaining focus, determination, and perseverance is essential for growth and success. This guidance reminds me to stay committed, embrace learning opportunities, and continuously push myself toward achieving both my professional and personal aspirations.”She also encourages young women entering the industry to lead with heart and authenticity. Sheri emphasizes the importance of passion, resilience, and purpose-driven service. She advises staying persistent through obstacles, setting new goals consistently, and allowing a commitment to client service to guide long-term success.The values that define Sheri’s personal and professional life include honesty, integrity, compassion, and kindness. She approaches every situation with transparency and ethical responsibility while striving to show empathy and understanding toward others. These principles shape her relationships with clients, colleagues, friends, and family, ensuring she consistently acts with respect, trustworthiness, and care.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sheri is a devoted family member and active community advocate. She enjoys camping and fishing with her husband and treasures time spent with her 11 grandchildren. In both her personal and professional life, she strives to instill the same values she lives by—compassion, integrity, and dedication.Sheri Ulibarri’s combination of professional expertise, ethical leadership, and genuine personal warmth has established her as a trusted advisor and advocate. Through H & I Insurance, she continues to help clients plan confidently for the present, protect their future, and live with security and peace of mind.Learn More about Sheri Ulibarri:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sheri-ulibarri or through her website, ww.handiinsurancellc.comInfluential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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