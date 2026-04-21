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Yerevan Wine Days 2026 Festival: Why This 10th Anniversary in Armenia Is the Must-Attend Event of the Summer

Aerial view of thousands of people celebrating at the Yerevan Wine Days festival on Saryan Street, Armenia, featuring wine tasting booths, festive lights, and a cosmopolitan urban atmosphere.

A vibrant celebration of culture and community at Yerevan Wine Days, where over 180,000 attendees gathered to experience the soul of Armenia’s winemaking heritage.

A group of happy friends smiling and toasting with their Yerevan Wine Days branded wine glasses in the crowded festival street area during the celebration in Armenia.

Festival-goers enjoy the unique atmosphere of Yerevan Wine Days with the 10th-anniversary branded glasses, celebrating a decade of friendship and world-class Armenian wine.

Aerial panoramic photography of a massive crowd of people filling Saryan and Moskovyan streets in Yerevan, Armenia, during the vibrant open-air Yerevan Wine Days festival.

An impressive aerial view of the record-breaking crowds at Yerevan Wine Days, which drew over 180,000 attendees in 2025, solidifying its status as the region’s primary tourism magnet.

Armenia’s definitive cultural signature returns June 5-7, 2026. A 10th-anniversary celebration of ancient wine roots and modern cosmopolitan vibes.

Yerevan Wine Days has evolved from a local gathering into the city’s definitive modern cultural signature and a primary tourism magnet for the entire region.”
— Organizing Team at EventToura
YEREVAN, YEREVAN, ARMENIA, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YEREVAN, ARMENIA - This June, the vibrant streets of Yerevan will transform into a massive open-air celebration for the landmark 10th anniversary of Yerevan Wine Days Festival (YWD26). From June 5-7, 2026, the heart of Armenia’s capital will be reclaimed by pedestrians for a three-day festival that has evolved from a local gathering into the city’s definitive modern cultural signature.
What began in 2017 with just 25 winemakers on a single section of Saryan Street has grown into a multi-million dollar tourism phenomenon. In 2025, the festival drew a record-breaking 180,000+ attendees, with 40% traveling from abroad, solidifying its status as a primary tourism magnet for the region. For three nights, the iconic Saryan, Moskovyan, and Tumanyan streets are closed to traffic, creating a sprawling eno-gastronomic playground filled with music, lights, and world-class hospitality.

The Experience: 2026 Milestone Highlights

An Urban Wine Takeover: Thousands of locals and international travelers fill the streets to enjoy a high-energy atmosphere that blends Armenia’s ancient wine culture with a modern, cosmopolitan vibe.
Unrivaled Variety: Visitors can discover over 1,000 wine varieties from 100 local winemakers, complemented by signature dishes from Armenia’s top restaurants and interactive pavilions.
The "Wine Enjoyment Package": While street entry is free, the full experience is unlocked via a 14,000 AMD package. This includes a 10th-anniversary branded glass, a stylish neck-pouch, 12 tasting coupons, and a raffle ticket for various prizes.
Wine Talks & Art: The Wine Talks platform offers exclusive masterclasses by winemakers and sommeliers, while interactive art installations bring Yerevan’s creative spirit to the forefront.
Sustainability at the Core: YWD utilizes a signature reusable glass system that prevents the waste of 100,000 plastic cups annually. In 2025, the festival successfully recycled over 1,500 kg of paper materials.

"Our anniversary is a three-day immersion into the soul of a city that is quickly becoming a must-visit destination on the global map," says the organizing team at EventToura, the foundation established by Mary Badalyan and Nune Manukyan to drive event tourism in the region.

About EventToura:
EventToura is the Event Tourism Developing Foundation responsible for Armenia's most iconic cultural celebrations. By bridging ancient traditions with modern event management, EventToura continues to position Armenia as a premier destination for international travelers.

EventToura
EventToura: Event Tourism Developing Agency
+374 91 264595
media@eventtoura.org
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Yerevan Wine Days 2026 Festival: Why This 10th Anniversary in Armenia Is the Must-Attend Event of the Summer

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