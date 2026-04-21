DentalMonitoring Unveils Next Phase of Global Marketing After $100M Investment, Appoints Senior Leaders

DentalMonitoring Unveils Next Phase of Global Marketing Strategy Following $100M Investment, Appoints Senior Leadership to Drive Growth and Clinical Impact

PARIS, FRANCE, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DentalMonitoring , the pioneering leader in AI-powered remote monitoring solutions for orthodontics, recently announced a meaningful $100M investment round to help sustain and accelerate its vertical and horizontal growth trajectory. To ensure the success of that investment, the company is upgrading its leadership in marketing with the additions of two proven senior leaders: Tommy Maussin as Chief Marketing Officer and Oliver Gelles as Head of Marketing Communications & Professional Education. Together, they plan to develop and roll out a bold, integrated global marketing strategy designed to accelerate adoption, deepen clinical partnerships, and redefine the standard of care worldwide.This next phase of growth reflects DentalMonitoring’s ambition to move beyond traditional software marketing and position itself as a true clinical ally, aligning advanced AI technology with world-class education, clear communication, and measurable practice impact.A Unified Strategy for the Next Era of OrthodonticsAt the core of DentalMonitoring’s new marketing vision is a fully integrated approach that brings together brand, demand generation, communications, and professional education. The strategy is designed to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI innovation and real-world clinical application, ensuring practitioners worldwide can fully realize the benefits of remote monitoring.Key pillars of this strategy include:- Strengthening global brand positioning to complement clinical standard-of-care transformation with a tangible value proposition that resonates with practice owners- Enhancing clarity and transparency in communications with customers and partners- Expanding professional education to drive deeper adoption and long-term success- Aligning global marketing message with local commercial efforts to accelerate scalable growthLeadership Appointments to Drive ExecutionTo bring this vision to life, DentalMonitoring has appointed two senior leaders who will play a central role in shaping and executing this strategy.Tommy Maussin joins as Chief Marketing Officer and will lead the company’s global marketing strategy, branding, and lead generation efforts. He will focus on strengthening the connection between marketing and commercial performance, ensuring scalable growth across markets.“We are thrilled to welcome Tommy to our leadership team,” said Philippe Salah, CEO of DentalMonitoring. “His ability to combine strategic vision with a strong commercial mindset will be critical as we scale our impact globally and continue to redefine how orthodontic care is delivered.”Oliver Gelles joins as Head of Marketing Communications & Professional Education, a role that reflects DentalMonitoring’s commitment to enhance its value proposition message and to integrate education into its global marketing approach.Oliver will oversee the company’s global narrative and lead the development of a more robust professional education platform, with a focus on:- Elevating global communications and customer engagement- Refining the DentalMonitoring story to highlight its transformative impact- Driving adoption by reinforcing DM’s role in redefining the standard of care“In my 20+ years in orthodontics, I have been fortunate to help to cultivate major technology shifts,” said Oliver Gelles. “DentalMonitoring is leading an important evolution of care, supported by what I believe is the most comprehensive dataset of clinical outcomes in the industry. I could not be more excited to join this team.”Turning Investment Into ImpactThese additions underscore DentalMonitoring’s commitment to maximizing its recent $100 million investment toward driving both growth and clinical excellence. By uniting marketing, communications, and education under a single vision, the company is building a stronger foundation to support its customers and expand its global footprint.Together, Tommy Maussin and Oliver Gelles will be instrumental in ensuring that DentalMonitoring’s innovation is not only recognized, but fully understood and adopted by practices globally.About DentalMonitoringDentalMonitoring is the orthodontic industry’s first AI-powered remote monitoring solution with FDA De Novo approval and MDR certification. It enhances clinical control, optimizes workflows with groundbreaking innovations, and improves the patient experience, providing real-time treatment updates for any orthodontic treatment, allowing doctors to provide a new standard of care.

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