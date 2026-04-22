Jimmy Tarbuck Stars in First-Ever Horror Role At 86 — Hollywood Embraces the Comedy Icon in A HAND TO HOLD

Jimmy Tarbuck (centre) behind the scenes of A Hand to Hold, in his role as the Priest 2026

Comedy legend Jimmy Tarbuck makes a surprise horror debut at 86 as A Hand to Hold earns global festival acclaim and Oscar-qualifying nominations.

Jimmy brought that unmistakable twinkle to the role. Seeing someone with his extraordinary legacy embrace something so dark and offbeat was a joy. Audiences have absolutely taken him to their hearts.” — Philip Clyde-Smith, Director of 'A Hand to Hold'

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nominated for three Oscar-qualifying awards, horror film A Hand to Hold is drawing attention on both sides of the Atlantic – and much of the spotlight is on an unexpected and much-loved addition to its cast: British comedy legend Jimmy Tarbuck , making his horror debut at 86.Following its California premiere at the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February 2026 and Academy Award qualifying nominations at Cleveland International Film Festival, Miami Film Festival and Indonesia's upcoming Bali International Film Festival (Balinale), the horror short has introduced global audiences to Tarbuck’s unmistakable charm, wit, and screen presence, earning warm reactions throughout its festival run.Tarbuck appears in a memorable cameo as a priest drawn into a strange and increasingly macabre situation when an elderly woman, played by Frances Barber (Inside No.9, Mr. Holmes), becomes quite literally attached to her deceased husband (Murray McArthur, Game of Thrones, How to Train Your Dragon). As desperate attempts are made to separate the couple, Tarbuck’s priest finds himself navigating a scenario that challenges both faith and reason.The casting came about through a family connection. During pre-production, the film’s production designer Cheryl Tarbuck – Jimmy’s daughter – suggested her father as the ideal candidate for the role. With his impeccable comic timing, and decades of performance experience, he proved a perfect fit for the film’s distinctive blend of pitch-black humour and grotesque horror. The film's art team includes other members of the Tarbuck family; Jimmy's grandson Louis and granddaughter Tattia Rose.Best known for over six decades of television, stand-up, and live entertainment, Tarbuck has long been one of Britain’s most recognisable entertainers. A Hand to Hold marks his first step into the horror genre; a bold and playful turn that has delighted festival audiences across the world.Director Philip Clyde-Smith says:"Jimmy brought warmth, gravitas and that unmistakable twinkle to the role. Seeing someone with his extraordinary legacy embrace something so dark and offbeat was a joy. American audiences have absolutely taken him to their hearts."Written by screenwriter Eliza Power, A Hand to Hold blends visceral body horror with dark Irish humour, exploring grief, codependency, and a marriage that refuses to let go; even in death.Eliza Power says:"Having Jimmy bring this role to life was extraordinary. He threw himself into the blood, the chaos, and the darkness with total ease, and it was a privilege to watch him take on horror for the first time."Alongside its U.S. success, the film has also been selected for the Gold Coast Film Festival and Balinale, continuing its strong international momentum so early in the film's festival run. The film also features an original score by Golden Globe nominee Brian Byrne.With his cameo in A Hand to Hold, Jimmy Tarbuck proves that even after more than sixty years in entertainment, there are still new audiences to win over – and new genres to conquer.

A Hand to Hold Teaser Trailer

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