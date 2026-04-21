Michelle Padula Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle Padula, president of SBE Media Consulting, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how strategic alignment and a systems-level perspective can drive meaningful organizational progress.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Padula explores the importance of recognizing the interrelationships between people, processes, and goals, and breaks down how operational optimization, strategic communication, and leadership clarity can create sustainable impact across organizations.Michelle’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/michelle-padula

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