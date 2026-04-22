YSL Beauty and Tod’s Lead Influencer Marketing Performance in Taiwan in Q1 2026

Kolr Brand Aura Index has been built to become the benchmark for influencer marketing performance in Asia Top 10 beauty brands in Taiwan in Q1 of 2026 Top 10 luxury brands in Taiwan in Q1 of 2026

Second edition of the Brand Aura Index from Kolr highlights the best-performing beauty and luxury brands in Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kolr , a marketing intelligence solution operated by iKala Group, today announced the Q1 2026 results of its Brand Aura Index , a leaderboard measuring brand influencer marketing performance across Asia. The latest edition of the index analyzes influencer marketing performance across Taiwan’s luxury goods and beauty markets.The report identifies YSL Beauty as the leading beauty brand and Tod’s as the top luxury brand in Taiwan, based on overall performance in the index.Taiwan is an increasingly important market for luxury and beauty brands. In 2025, retail value sales of personal luxury goods in Taiwan reached around US$10.37 billion. Taiwan’s beauty and personal care market also hit US$6 billion in the same year, with projected annual growth of 5% through 2030. According to the IMF’s October 2025 World Economic Outlook report, Taiwan's per capita income has surpassed both South Korea's and Japan's, underscoring the growing spending power of Taiwan consumers.Top 10 Beauty Brands1. YSL Beauty2. Chanel Beauty3. Gucci Beauty4. Kate Tokyo5. Dasique6. Dior Beauty7. M·A·C Cosmetics8. Cezanne9. Prada Beauty10 CanmakeTop 10 Luxury Brands1. Tod’s2. Bottega Veneta3. Loro Piana4. Moynat5. Delvaux6. Dior7. Louis Vuitton8. Chanel9. Saint Laurent10. LoeweCreator HighlightsThe top-performing influencer post for luxury category leader Tod’s came from Kevin Zhou (@kevinzhoutw), one of Taiwan’s leading voices in premium beauty and luxury lifestyle content. A celebrity makeup artist who has built a multi-platform audience of more than 560,000 YouTube subscribers and 1.2 million Facebook followers.The most engaged post for beauty category leader YSL Beauty came from Little Orange (@mkkk.429), a musician and lead singer who has successfully transitioned into lifestyle content. Primarily active on Instagram, where she has more than 230,000 followers, her post promoting YSL Le Cushion Encre de Peau foundation generated more than 1.8 million views.Market InsightsThe luxury rankings show strong performance from brands associated with quiet luxury, with Tod’s, Bottega Veneta, and Loro Piana leading the category. Beyond aesthetics, the results highlight how traditionally exclusive luxury houses are evolving their marketing strategies by embracing influencer partnerships that connect heritage, craftsmanship, and timeless design with today’s digital audiences. The findings reinforce the growing importance of creator-led marketing as even the most established premium brands adapt to changing consumer behavior and new channels of discovery.For beauty, prestige brands YSL Beauty, Chanel Beauty, and Gucci Beauty top the rankings. Their success in Taiwan reflects a strategy centered on long-term partnerships with high-profile influencers while selectively introducing new faces for key campaigns to sustain strong visibility and audience credibility.Rising brands such as fifth-ranked K-beauty label Dasique, by contrast, often scale awareness through a high volume of rotating KOCs and micro-influencers. They are also investing heavily in Threads, where Taiwan is the platform’s second-largest market globally and nearly 29% uses the platform, making it an increasingly important channel for reaching younger audiences, particularly Gen Z.About the Brand Aura IndexThe Brand Aura Index was launched by Kolr to provide a unified measurement framework for the creator economy, giving brands a simple and standardized way to understand performance and benchmark their position in the market beyond traditional vanity metrics such as likes and shares. It evaluates influencer marketing across four key dimensions: Exposure, Resonance, Vitality, and Affinity. The Index is powered by iKala’s proprietary data-science models and more than 6 billion influencer data points across Facebook, YouTube, X, Threads, Instagram, and TikTok. For the purposes of this study, the luxury category refers specifically to handbags, leather goods, and fashion apparel brands, and does not include beauty brands.QuotesSega Cheng, Co-Founder and Chairman, iKala: “We are excited to release the latest edition of the Brand Aura Index and expand our analysis to Taiwan’s fast-growing luxury market. The findings show that influencer marketing is evolving, and performance is now driven by more than reach alone. The brands gaining momentum are those creating culturally relevant campaigns that build authentic, organic connections with audiences.”About iKalaiKala helps enterprises make better, faster decisions by embedding AI and data at the core of their business. We support AI transformation by helping organizations move from data to decisions, delivering full AI solutions that combine their first-party data with iKala’s intelligence built on billions of global social signals.Headquartered in Taiwan with a global footprint, iKala serves over 1,000 enterprises and 50,000 brands across more than 190 countries, including Fortune 500 companies.iKala Official Website: www.ikala.ai Kolr Official Website: www.kolr.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.