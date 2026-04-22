Zen Petroleum partners with Capillary Technologies to build Ghana’s next-gen fuel loyalty

Capillary Technologies and Zen Petroleum bring data-led engagement to Ghana’s evolving fuel retail market

This marks a strategic step in Capillary’s expansion across Africa, working with strong local brands to shape the future of loyalty in high-growth markets.

Strengthening customer relationships & protecting their trust is critical, and Capillary’s approach & data security made them the right partner to deliver customer-centric experiences for the future.” — William Tewiah, Managing Director and CEO at Zen Petroleum

ACCRA, GHANA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zen Petroleum , one of Ghana’s leading indigenous oil marketing companies, has announced a strategic partnership with Capillary Technologies, a global leader in AI-powered customer loyalty and engagement solutions. This collaboration serves as a cornerstone of Capillary’s focused expansion across Africa, marking a significant step in Zen Petroleum’s mission to modernize its retail operations and introduce its first-ever nationwide loyalty program.For over a decade, Zen Petroleum has been defined by integrity and operational excellence. As its Ghanaian retail footprint grows, Zen is accelerating digital innovation to sharpen consumer insights, deepen trust, and deliver enhanced value to the communities it serves.Speaking on Zen’s evolution, William Tewiah, Managing Director and CEO at Zen Petroleum, said:“Our journey has been shaped by curiosity, hard work, and the strength of our people, and I am incredibly proud of how far we have come and the values that continue to guide us forward. As we grow, strengthening relationships with our customers and protecting their trust becomes even more important, and Capillary’s progressive approach and commitment to data security made them the right partner to help us deliver customer-centric experiences for the future.”The partnership will enable Zen to build its foundational loyalty and data infrastructure — empowering the business to capture customer insights, make informed decisions, and design relevant programs that encourage digital behaviors. Over time, this platform is expected to unlock broader opportunities across fuel, retail, and financial services ecosystems.Echoing this vision, Sumit Kumar , President - Middle East, Africa & India at Capillary Technologies, commented:“Ghana is one of the most dynamic and fast-progressing markets in West Africa, and this partnership is a cornerstone of Capillary’s focused expansion strategy across the continent. Zen Petroleum stands out as a homegrown brand with a clear commitment to excellence. We are excited to support Zen in creating a secure, intelligent, and future-ready loyalty ecosystem for the Ghanaian market.”As part of the announcement, a short on-site video was captured at Zen’s Accra office, where William Tewiah, Prince Awuley (Retail Director, Zen), and Sumit Kumar discuss Zen’s growth journey and the strategic importance of this partnership.This collaboration sets a new benchmark for data-driven engagement in Africa’s fuel retail sector, enabling Zen to build smarter insights, accelerate digital payments adoption, and strengthen long-term customer value. With Zen leading frontline transformation and Capillary powering the technology behind it, the partnership is poised to create a new standard for loyalty across the West African region.About Zen PetroleumZen Petroleum is a leading indigenous oil marketing company in Ghana, established in 2010. The company began in the mining sector before expanding into retail fuels, distribution, and logistics. Today, Zen operates around 60+ retail outlets nationwide, along with its own import terminal and transport business. With a strong focus on safety, operational excellence, and community impact, Zen Petroleum is recognized for delivering trusted and high-quality services across Ghana.About Capillary TechnologiesFounded in 2012, Capillary Technologies India Limited is a software product company offering AI-based cloud-native SaaS products and solutions primarily to enterprise customers globally. The Company is one of the few players in the loyalty management space offering end-to-end loyalty solutions. Its diversified product suite—including Loyalty+, Engage+, Insights+, Rewards+, and CDP+—allows customers to run end-to-end loyalty programs with a comprehensive view of consumers and unified, cross-channel strategies. Capillary serves 115 customers, including 20 Fortune 500 customers across 47 countries. For more information, please visit www.capillarytech.com

Zen Petroleum partners with Capillary Technologies | Insights on Ghana’s evolving fuel retail market

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