Horizon and ProtonH2 Partner on Scalable Hydrogen Power for AI Data Centers Using Repurposed Hydrocarbon Assets

Path2Hydrogen AG (FRA:PTHH)

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horizon Hydrogen Power Inc. and ProtonH2 (H2-Genesis) today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver scalable, cost-effective hydrogen power solutions for critical infrastructure, addressing the growing need for reliable power supplies as global demand for AI data centers accelerates.

Horizon recently unveiled its latest Fuel Cell Power Generation Unit, purpose-built for both primary and backup data center power. Each system fits within a standard 40-foot container and delivers:

• 100% greater power density than comparable PEM fuel cells

• 300% more power than most comparable solid oxide fuel cells

• Zero airborne emissions and ultra-low noise, eliminating diesel generator drawbacks

These modular systems provide scalable, resilient power for mission-critical operations, particularly as data centers expand into urban and grid-constrained environments.

Coupling Horizon’s modular, megawatt-scale hydrogen fuel cell systems with ProtonH2’s breakthrough low-cost, proprietary ISHG® (In-Situ Hydrogen Generation) production process using repurposed hydrocarbon assets, the companies will deliver despatchable, on-demand power generated with only water as by-product, offering a low-carbon alternative to grid constrained energy sources.

Breakthrough Economics in Hydrogen Supply

“The constraint on scaling hydrogen-powered infrastructure has always been hydrogen cost and availability,” said Paul Sandhu, CEO of ProtonH2. “By leveraging existing hydrocarbon assets, we are unlocking a pathway to low-cost, scalable hydrogen that directly meets the energy demands of AI and critical infrastructure.”

ProtonH2 addresses the challenge through its proprietary ISHG® (In-Situ Hydrogen Generation) process, which produces hydrogen from end-of-life hydrocarbon reservoirs. This approach leverages existing infrastructure rather than relying on new exploration or technologies dependent on critical minerals and catalysts.

This model unlocks a scalable and economically viable hydrogen supply for power markets including AI data centers where cost, reliability, and carbon intensity are critical.

Key advantages include:

• Hydrogen production costs below $1/kg

• Low carbon intensity from feedstock through power generation

• Accelerated permitting using existing infrastructure

• Scalable supply aligned with energy markets and growing power demand

Proven Zero-Emission Power Generation

In 2024, Horizon was selected to power the first grid-independent hydrogen-powered AI data center running NVIDIA GPUs, utilizing water by-product from the fuel cells for integrated cooling. This closed-loop system highlights a major advantage of hydrogen—simultaneously addressing power, cooling, and water management, three of the biggest constraints in modern data center design and deployment.

“Hyperscalers and other datacenter developers are all in search of more sustainable power solutions, and they need it fast,” said Yinon Eliaz, CEO of Horizon Hydrogen Power Inc. “Horizon offers proven technology with a substantial installed production capacity, providing highly competitive speed to power for pending datacenter investments, aside from obvious environmental and operating benefits”.

Fully Integrated Clean Power Platform

Together, Horizon and ProtonH2 deliver a vertically integrated hydrogen energy solution:

• Low-cost hydrogen production via ISHG®

• High-efficiency fuel cell power generation via Horizon’s 2.8MW module

• Modular deployment for rapid scaling

• Built-in redundancy and resiliency

• Elimination of diesel backup systems and UPS complexity

• Ability to interconnect after startup if needed.

This approach reduces reliance on traditional grid infrastructure while enabling clean, always-on power for hyperscale and edge AI deployments.

About Horizon Hydrogen Power Inc

Horizon Hydrogen Power was established specifically to address the power needs for critical infrastructure in North America and beyond. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of hydrogen industry veteran Horizon Fuel Cell group, a global leader in hydrogen technologies. With over 1.2 GW of annual core materials production capacity in fuel cells and electrolysers, Horizon delivers advanced power solutions across mobility and stationary applications, including large-scale data center infrastructure.

About ProtonH2 (H2-Genesis)

ProtonH2 has developed a proprietary process to produce low-cost, low-carbon-intensity hydrogen from existing hydrocarbon reservoirs. By leveraging known resources and infrastructure, the company enables scalable hydrogen production with accelerated permitting and regulatory pathways. Its development portfolio spans North America, anchored by a major project in Saskatchewan designed for multi-decade production.

In 2025, Path2Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH) secured an option to acquire ProtonH2, creating a pathway to scale its technology across global energy markets.

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