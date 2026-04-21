ROKiT steps in as sponsor to enable IWR to give debut to Mikhalchik in the 2026 BSB Championship

ROKiT enters BSB

ROKiT to support IWR's 2026 ZYN British Superbike Championship team as title partner to enable Pirelli National Superstock champion Ilya Mikhalchik to compete

Ilya Mikhalchik is an extremely talented rider who we're pleased to help and support” — Jonathan Kendrick

KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ukrainian Mikhalchik delivered a stunning debut in 2025 in the Superstock class and despite visiting the UK circuits for the first time, he claimed the title at first attempt celebrating an impressive 11 race wins and a further five podium finishes.Mikhalchik will now take on the new challenge in the Superbike class with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race team, making his official debut with the team at the R&G Official Test at Oulton Park this week (April 21/22), in preparation for the opening round of the season.Mikhalchik said: “I am really happy that we have got all parts of this project together and have built a really good package, so a big thanks to everyone involved and particularly to ROKiT who have come on board as our title sponsor, and I am really looking forward to another new adventure and journey for me.“The target is clear; for the first quarter of the season is to learn, to see where we are, to ride as much as possible and for sure to get as much information as possible that we can use for the next races. The season is long and the main target is to keep learning each lap, each practice, each race, and build a good base that we can then find a way to fight for a good position with the fast guys. I am really happy to continue here and build a good base and try to show our potential.”Team Owner Ian Woollcott commented: “Last season was a strong one for us, stepping up to Superbikes with rookie Scott Swann. Unfortunately we found out at the final round that our title sponsor was not going to continue which left us in a difficult position and considering our next steps.“We were approached by Ilya, who was exploring opportunities in the Superbike class and it quickly became clear that this could be exactly the opportunity we needed. Knowing Ilya’s relationship with the manufacturer, we began exploring the possibility of moving to BMW, but what we needed was a sponsor."“The following day, I spoke with Shaun Muir to discuss what might be possible and from there, things progressed quickly, leading to this fantastic new title partnership with ROKiT, which we're really pleased about.“All of a sudden, what had been an uncertain situation turned into an incredible opportunity. We’re extremely proud to be moving forward as a factory-supported team, working with a factory rider, and competing at the very highest level of the championship with the backing of ROKiT.“I’m genuinely excited for what lies ahead; an exciting new season, new opportunities, and a new manufacturer relationship. We can’t wait to get started.”Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT, said "We decided last-minute to extend our sponsorship involvement with Ilya Mikhalchik as he's an extremely talented rider who we're pleased to help and support. We wish him luck and we're hugely excited to see him compete in the British Superbikes this year and we can't wait to get the season started."More information at www.rokit.com

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