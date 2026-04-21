International Acclaim for Maria Ingström: INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD® Winner ‘Restrained’ Set to Light Up Times Square!

VIP Honoree Maria Ingström 2026 Independent Press Award Winner "Restrained: a journey through psychosis as a doctor and the search for compassionate care" Author Maria Ingström For Immediate Release by the Independent Press Award

Maria Ingström Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®, and Her Book "Restrained" will be Featured on a Times Square Billboard!

VARBERG, SWEDEN, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Independent Press Award recognized "Restrained: A journey through psychosis as a doctor and the search for compassionate care" by Maria Ingström in the category of Psychiatry/Psychology as the winner.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.This weekend, Ingström takes center stage at the NYC Big Book and Independent Press Awards to personally accept her honors. The celebration continues Sunday as her acclaimed work "Retrained:" illuminates Times Square on a featured billboard. Curated by Ted Olczak of Printed Word Reviews, this premier showcase spotlights "book excellence" among a select group of authors. This milestone follows the recent success of fellow Mindboozt author Ivona Olofsson at the 2025 NYC Big Book Award, marking a season of continued triumph for the publisher."Restrained: A journey through psychosis as a doctor and the search for compassionate care" by Maria IngstromWhat happens when the one wearing the white coat suddenly finds herself lying restrained in a psychiatric ward?In "Restrained," physician Maria Ingström shares her raw and unforgettable story of falling into psychosis, being subjected to coercive care, and finding her way back to life and medicine. With both the vulnerability of a patient and the authority of a doctor, she opens a window into a world too often silenced by stigma and shame.This powerful book exposes the harsh realities of psychiatric care: isolation, restraint, and the deep sense of powerlessness that follows. But it also carries a strong message of resilience, recovery, and the urgent need for change. Ingström sheds light on systemic flaws and raises the question of how psychiatry can truly serve those in crisis. Through international examples, such as Finland’s groundbreaking Open Dialogue model, she demonstrates that alternatives exist – paths toward a psychiatry rooted in respect, dialogue, and compassion."Restrained" is more than a memoir. It is a manifesto for a more humane mental health care system, a voice for those who have been silenced, and a reminder that tomorrow it could be any of us – or someone we love – in need of care.In 2026, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw a large participation from well established authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. Authors such as 9789199036731, Brad Feld, Judith Briles, Tony Jeton Selimi, Michael Pronko, Jack Fritscher, PhD, Nate Regier, PhD, Lawrence Kane & Kris Wilder, Greg Broadmore and Miriam Udel were among the winners list chosen from thousands of entries.Publishing houses included were Forbes Books, Friesen Press, Historium Press, Johns Hopkins University Press, Mad Cave Studios, Northwestern University Press, Princeton University Press, She Writes Press, The History Press, and University of California Press."The 2026 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD recipients reflect the incredible momentum within the independent sector, stated Gabrielle Olczak, INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD President and Award Sponsor. "Independent voices are no longer just an alternative; they are leading the way in literary innovation. By highlighting these winners, we are celebrating a global community that refuses to be sidelined and continues to set new benchmarks for excellence."For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners and Distinguished Favorites, please visit the website pages:2026 WINNERS: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2026-winners ---ABOUT THE AUTHORMaria Ingström is a Swedish physician, author, and advocate whose work has sparked an international conversation about psychiatric care and human rights.Her award-winning book, "Restrained: A Journey Through Psychosis as a Doctor and the Search for Compassionate Care" (originally published in Swedish as Bältad) is currently making headlines. Ingström is breaking the silence on a critical truth: health professionals are not immune to the conditions they treat. Her voice serves as a catalyst for change, offering a visionary roadmap that is built on dignity and respect to transform the landscape of psychiatric recovery.ABOUT THE MINDBOOZTMindboozt is a prominent player in the Nordic "expert-to-author" niche. Mindboozt's founder Camilla Gyllensvan, an author herself, is a prominent figure in the Swedish personal development and coaching industry. Her background is a blend of entrepreneurship, mental training, and publishing strategy, which heavily informs Mindboozt’s business model.ABOUT THE AWARDThe Independent Press Award (IPA) is a prestigious annual book awards program specifically designed to honor excellence in the independent publishing community. It is open to self-published authors, small presses, and university presses worldwide. The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The Children’s Bookworm Award is an annual literary competition designed to highlight high-quality storytelling and professional production within the independent and small-press publishing sectors. Please visit: https://www.childrensbookwormaward.com/ The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ permits all authors and publishers, including the big five publishers, to submit their books for competition.Join us at the Awards Dinner & Ceremony on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The ceremony is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-26, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp .)

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