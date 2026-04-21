EGLE announces 2026 Environmental Service Award winners

The MCE School Greenhouse project transformed an unused campus greenhouse into a student‑led sustainability and food‑production program supported by partnerships with the Mason County Eastern science class, MCE Food Service, Michigan State University Extension, and the Mason County Library Seed Library. Sparked by two students, the project began with cleaning the greenhouse, securing a grant, preparing soil beds, and launching a full planting cycle. Students gained hands‑on experience in planting, composting, watering, and monitoring plant health, ultimately harvesting fruits and vegetables used in school lunches to increase all students’ access to fresh, healthy produce.

Student innovation played a key role as learners designed seasonal growing plans, experimented with efficient watering and compost systems, and adapted planting schedules to maximize production. They worked with food service staff to clean and prepare harvested produce and collaboratively solved challenges such as soil quality and plant disease. Their efforts helped build a sustainable, closed‑loop system that connects food production, waste reduction, and environmental stewardship.

The project also deepened environmental awareness by helping students connect greenhouse operations to broader issues such as landfill overcrowding, resource conservation, food transportation emissions, and sustainable agriculture. Cross‑curricular lessons in science, STEM, agriculture, and nutrition reinforced these concepts, while student presentations and demonstrations expanded awareness among peers and the broader school community.

Designed for long‑term sustainability, the project includes structured maintenance schedules, student leadership teams, curriculum integration, and ongoing collaboration with staff and community partners. Future plans include expanding crop varieties and student‑led research, ensuring the greenhouse remains a lasting source of environmental learning and community benefit.