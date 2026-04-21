Announcing 'Great Works and Me'—an Essential Guide to Exploring Great Art and Culture

Richard Fallquist’s “Great Works and Me: Enhancing Your Life with Classics, Lit, Music, and Art,” is on sale now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org.

Richard Fallquist’s new book “Great Works and Me: Enhancing Your Life with Classics, Lit, Music, and Art,” is available now in trade paperback and Ebook!

Like many, I’ve always wanted to appreciate art and culture but wasn't sure where to begin. With Great Works and Me, I share my own approaches for exploring art, literature, music, culture, and more.” — Richard Fallquist

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Have you ever wished you knew more about literature, music, or art, but you never felt you had the time? Now you can! Discover a lively, approachable, and practical guide to the world’s greatest masterpieces with Great Works and Me: Enhancing Your Life with Classics, Lit, Music, and Art by Richard Fallquist, on sale now in trade paperback ($19.95) and with a special introductory Ebook price of just 99 cents through April 28, 2026!Richard Fallquist had always wanted to learn more about the great classics of art, literature, music, and more but found the idea daunting—where should he begin? Then he had an idea: He would use his talents for list making from his career as an actuary to create his own "bucket list" guide to the classics!Using this unique approach, Richard created Great Works and Me, an exciting new resource that provides curated lists of the greatest works and masterpieces of the Western Canon, arranged by topic. Great Works and Me includes Literature by century (from the Bible, to Shakespeare, to the 20th Century), as well as comprehensive overviews of Music, Theatre, Poetry, Opera, and Art. Each listing includes useful summaries and discussions, plus easy to follow resource lists that include online lectures, analyses, videos, and more. With enthusiasm and meticulous research, Richard welcomes you to accompany him as he guides you through the riches of the greatest cultural masterpieces across the ages.“Like many of us, I’ve always wanted to take more time to appreciate art and culture,” comments author Richard Fallquist. “But there was such a mountain of material, I was never sure where to begin. However, once I finally began to explore the great works, I realized how easy and rewarding it can be, so I wanted to share my own approaches in hopes that it will help others to explore art, literature, music, culture, and more without feeling intimidated or unsure of where to start.”Thanks to Richard's research, organization, and his thoughtful and accessible prose, Great Works and Me makes the classics more accessible than ever while shining a spotlight on what sets them apart. Whether you're looking to revisit old favorites or explore great works for the first time, you'll find an inspiring and fast roadmap to cultural enrichment.Great Works and Me is available now in trade paperback ($19.95) and for a special Ebook price of just 99 cents through April 28, then at its regular price of $9.95, at major bookstores and book sites including Amazon, Barnes & Noble , and Bookshop.org About Richard FallquistRichard Fallquist spent fifty years as a consulting actuary, analyzing data and organizing complex information. While his career left little time for reading for pleasure, retirement opened the door for him to finally explore the classics he had always admired. A native of Spokane, he continues to reside in the Pacific Northwest. Learn more about Richard at https://richardfallquist.com

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