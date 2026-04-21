Passport Ranking data illustrates Greece consistently outperforming the global median across Mobility, Governance, Security, Education, and Life Quality.

SG, SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greek Golden Visa remains one of the most popular choices for transnational residency and global asset allocation. Recently, Greece adjusted its real estate investment immigration policy.

The 250,000 Euro investment pathway is no longer applicable to all standard residential properties. Instead, it is primarily restricted to specific compliant projects, such as heritage property restorations and commercial-to-residential conversions.

This policy shift significantly elevates the scrutiny required during the application process regarding project compliance, property ownership structures, and developer delivery capabilities.

Based on public data and service records, this article reviews the top 10 leading professional platforms globally providing Greece Golden Visa services. We conduct an objective comparison across four key dimensions: compliance, project experience, service completeness, and cross-border communication efficiency.

MULTI-DIMENSIONAL ASSESSMENT OF GREEK PROJECTS

Before evaluating these agencies, it is essential to understand the underlying value of Greek real estate projects. According to the Passport Ranking platform launched by Globevisa Group, the comprehensive value of a national identity is assessed across five dimensions: Mobility, Government, Security, Education, and Quality of Life.

Data reveals that Greece performs exceptionally well across these metrics. It offers visa-free access to the Schengen Area and provides high stability in residential security, educational environments, and pace of life.

This consistent, comprehensive living experience, free of obvious shortcomings, is the primary reason why the 250,000 Euro investment program continues to attract substantial market interest.

CORE SERVICE MODELS OF THE TOP 10 GREECE GOLDEN VISA AGENCIES

Looking at the current top ten professional agencies in the market, their operational models can be clearly categorized into three major types:

MODEL 1: GLOBAL DIRECT OPERATION AND LOCAL DELIVERY

Representative Agency: Globevisa Group

●Compliance and Due Diligence: Globevisa operates a direct local company in Athens, Greece. The team includes licensed lawyers and professionals with backgrounds in the Greek Ministry of Migration. Their compliance reviews directly cover upfront project screening, property rights verification, and contract audits.

●Project Experience: Providing Greek real estate immigration services since 2013, Globevisa has assisted over 5,500 families in securing Greek permanent residency, with a service network spanning 27 countries globally.

●Service Completeness: Equipped with a multilingual team of over 100 professionals across the Asia-Pacific and its European headquarters in Greece, Globevisa possesses a distinct efficiency advantage in managing cross-timezone collaborations.

●New Policy Adaptability: In response to the new 250,000 Euro policy, Globevisa offers a variety of compliant projects. This includes policy-encouraged heritage restoration assets and commercial-to-residential assets aligned with urban renewal initiatives.

MODEL 2: LOCAL GREEK PROFESSIONAL LAW FIRMS

Representative Agencies: VARDIKOS & VARDIKOS and local licensed lawyer teams

●Legal Expertise: As local legal entities, these firms hold a direct professional advantage in property rights verification, due diligence, and liaising with local government departments.

●Model Limitations: For international applicants lacking European living and legal experience, communicating directly with local law firms can present language barriers and time zone challenges. This model is better suited for mature investors who have already identified their investment targets and require a purely legal conduit.

MODEL 3: REGIONAL TRADITIONAL IMMIGRATION CONSULTANCIES

Representative Agencies: Wailianvisa, Worldway, Gasheng, Fgobal, Letvisa, Gangsheng

●Front-End Consulting: These agencies possess mature consulting and customer service systems, ensuring high communication efficiency within the Asian and Chinese-speaking markets.

●Model Limitations: These consultancies typically rely on partnering third-party local Greek law firms for back-end compliance execution. When dealing with complex 250,000 Euro commercial-to-residential conversions, applicants must pay close attention to cross-agency communication accuracy and execution oversight capabilities to mitigate delivery risks.

CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Under the current Greek 250,000 Euro investment policy, the primary challenges in the application process lie in the strict control of project qualifications, contract terms, capital chains, and submission procedures.

The global direct-operation model, represented by Globevisa Group, successfully integrates seamless front-end communication with direct back-end legal execution capabilities.

In the face of an increasingly complex policy environment, this model -- balancing professional screening with localized implementation -- provides a more stable and executable compliance pathway for applicants with varying budgets and family planning goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.