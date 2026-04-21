Upsun names Meta’s fundamental AI Research team executive Stephane Kasriel to Board

About

Upsun (formerly known as Platform.sh) is the analyst-recognized cloud application platform that humans and robots love. Employing more than 290 Upsunners across 40+ nationalities in its 100% remote and B Corporation™ certified, ESG-led organization, with headquarters in Paris and San Francisco. Since 2015, Upsun has provided speed, simplicity, scale, standardization, security, and sustainability to over 6,000 enterprise clients and 16,000 developers worldwide. Building strong partnerships with top open source providers and leading cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, IBM, and OVHcloud. Among its notable clients are prestigious brands such as Adobe, Pinterest, The University of Missouri, The YMCA, and UNICEF.

Meet Upsun, the cloud application platform humans and robots love