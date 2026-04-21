A Tulsa Couple Built a Wireless Company Where Every Phone Bill Funds a Nonprofit. The Industry Is Paying Attention

Wade and Koddi Dunn, Co-Founders of Love Mobile®, The Cell Phone Company That Gives Back® Love Mobile® co-founders in the community alongside nonprofit partners Love Mobile® -- The Cell Phone Company That Gives Back®. Plans starting as low as $15 per month on all three major U.S. carrier networks.

Love Mobile® completes expansion to all three major U.S. carrier networks nearly one year after beta launch, advancing its nonprofit Give Back Model™.

We didn't start a company and then decide to give back. We decided to give back, so we started a company.” — Love Mobile®

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love Mobile®, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based mobile virtual network operator, has completed an expansion to all three major U.S. carrier networks, approximately one year after launching beta service on a single network in May 2025. The expansion introduces nationwide network coverage alongside international calling and roaming capabilities, while maintaining the company's Give Back Model™, under which a portion of each subscriber's monthly payment is directed to nonprofit organizations. Subscriber participation in the giving program requires no additional action or cost. Contributions are funded through Love Mobile®'s own operating margin.

The company was co-founded by CEO Koddi Dunn and COO Wade Dunn Jr. Love Mobile® operates on a business model the company describes as enterprise philanthropy, embedding nonprofit contributions into standard monthly subscriber payments rather than operating giving programs as separate initiatives.

Under the Give Back Model™, subscriber contributions are directed to organizations operating in four categories: Education, Environment, Community and Humanitarian causes, and Animal Welfare. Contributions require no additional subscriber action and are funded through Love Mobile®'s operating margin.

"Love conquers all…," said Koddi Dunn, CEO of Love Mobile®. "When a company is built around that principle, something shifts. Customers are not asked to choose between the service they need and the impact they want to create. The two become the same choice."

Nonprofit Partners Program

Love Mobile®'s Nonprofit Partners program provides qualifying organizations with unique referral links through which subscriber contributions are directed exclusively to the partnering organization. Based on the company's projections, 500 active subscribers generated through a single Nonprofit Partner link produces approximately $20,000 in annual contributions to that organization, funded through recurring monthly subscriber activity.

"Most nonprofit leaders spend half their time fundraising," said Wade Dunn Jr., COO of Love Mobile®. "The Give Back Model™ was built to change that equation. Funding is generated through subscriber activity, not grant cycles or fundraising campaigns."

Love Mobile® is currently accepting inquiries from qualifying nonprofit organizations at partners@getlovemobile.com.

Network Expansion and Service Features

The completed expansion provides subscribers access to all three major U.S. carrier networks through three branded service tiers: Love Blue™, Love Red™, and Love Pink™. Plans are structured as prepaid offerings requiring no annual contracts or credit requirements. Standard plan features include free roaming in Canada and Mexico and unlimited calls to more than 80 countries. An international roaming add-on is available across all service tiers. Full plan details are available at GetLOVEMobile.com.

Industry Recognition

During its beta period, Love Mobile® was invited to participate as featured panelists at three international MVNO industry conferences: MVNO Nation Spain, MVNO Brazil Summit 2026, and MVNO Nation Americas in Miami. The company was also recognized as a finalist for the Gusto Impact Award, which recognizes businesses demonstrating measurable social impact alongside financial performance.

"We didn't start a company and then decide to give back. We decided to give back, so we started a company," said Wade Dunn Jr., COO of Love Mobile®, speaking at MVNO Nation Spain.

About Love Mobile®

Love Mobile® is a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based prepaid wireless company operating across all three major U.S. carrier networks. Co-founded by CEO Koddi Dunn and COO Wade Dunn Jr., Love Mobile® was built on one conviction: enterprise philanthropy is not an add-on. It is the business model. Love Mobile® was not built as a company that decided to give back. It was built as a giving company first. That distinction is the foundation of everything Love Mobile® does. Love Mobile® is The Cell Phone Company That Gives Back®.

GetLOVEMobile.com

Media Contact:

Wade Dunn Jr., COO

Love Mobile®

press@getlovemobile.com

GetLOVEMobile.com

Love Mobile® -- The Cell Phone Company That Gives Back®

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